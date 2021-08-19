Chicago Children's Choir Announces 2021/22 Season Celebrating 65 Years Of Inspiring Youth Through Music

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Children's Choir (CCC) is thrilled to announce its 2021/22 season, which celebrates the nonprofit's 65-year history of uniting youth from diverse backgrounds and inspiring them to become global ambassadors through music.

The robust performance schedule kicks off with Chicago's most inspirational gala, Red Jacket Optional, in person at The Geraghty (2520 S. Hoyne Ave.) on Octo ber 16, 2021 and broadcast online. In addition to the revival of Songs of the Season with a cohort of alumni and the in-person return of the Black History Month concert series, Paint the Town Red, a city-wide celebration of youth and music, also returns in person in May 2022.

This fall, CCC is making it easier than ever for young people to participate in the Choir's wide selection of arts learning programs.Notably, the 2021/22 season marks the return of in-person singing for CCC's 12 community-based Neighborhood Choirs, all of which provide beginning, intermediate, and advanced arts learning. Building off its successes last year, the Choir is also expanding upon its online offerings with the addition of eCCC, a new virtual choir, as well as by bringing back the popular Arts Enrichment Sessions. Sign up at ccchoir.org/join .

"For six and a half decades, Chicago Children's Choir has been on the ground doing the work to make a better world through the power of music," says Josephine Lee, CCC President. "We're at a crossroads. Our youth crave connections with each other, connections that experts tell us they desperately need. So we're providing opportunities for our community and youth to connect and engage with each other. We honestly cannot wait to invite Chicago to join us as we build a more harmonious world together."

In addition to its return to in-person programs, CCC continues to churn out innovative artistic projects with the release of its latest full-length album, Long Way Home -produced in collaboration with the award-winning Q Brothers Collective—which is available today on all major streaming platforms.

