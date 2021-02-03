CHF Solutions Submits Patent Application For New And Improved Diagnostic Parameters To Support Hemodynamic Stability

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced the submission of a patent application to increase monitoring capabilities with its Aquadex SmartFlow™ system. The new technology is intended to provide clinicians with additional patient output data to inform treatment approaches and improve patient outcomes.

Aquadex SmartFlow currently provides critical patient information to assist clinicians in the precise delivery of ultrafiltration therapy. The new innovations included in this patent application will improve key diagnostic information to support hemodynamic stability in patients. The non-invasive technology provides accurate and more timely cardiovascular parameters for metrics such as systemic vascular resistance and hematocrit in an intuitive presentation.

"At CHF Solutions, we continue to invest in technological advancements that have a meaningful impact for patients and clinicians," said Nestor Jaramillo, Jr., President and CEO of CHF Solutions. "Clinicians rely on us to provide intuitive technology that helps them make the smartest decisions for their patients, which is why we continuously work on improvements that expand capabilities and foster confidence in our ultrafiltration therapy. This patent application is the first step to offering new and improved metrics that indicate a change in the fluid management approach may be warranted."

Fluid overload is a major issue among critically ill children and adults and contributes to increased length of hospitalizations and readmissions. 1 Ultrafiltration with Aquadex™ is associated with a higher cumulative fluid loss, higher net fluid loss and greater relative reduction in body weight when compared to pharmacologic therapy. 2

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

