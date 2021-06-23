Chewy Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary By Honoring Customers With The 'Ultimate Pet Portrait'

Chewy, Inc. ("Chewy") (CHWY) - Get Report, a trusted destination for pet parents and partners, today announced a customer and community-focused celebration to commemorate the company's 10 Year Anniversary. To mark this occasion, Chewy unveiled the "Ultimate Pet Portrait," two large-scale murals in its hometown markets of Boston and South Florida.

Depicting the pets of over 100 customers who have been with the brand since it was founded in 2011, the Ultimate Pet Portrait is a public tribute to all the loyal pet parents and the thousands of Chewy team members who are essential contributors to this 10 Year milestone. The murals feature animals of varying types and breeds - including cats, dogs, birds and even a guinea pig - and were inspired by Chewy's well-known and beloved practice of surprising customers with hand-painted portraits of their pets.

"We are incredibly proud to place customers at the forefront of our 10 Year celebration and to pay tribute to them with the Ultimate Pet Portrait," said Chewy Chief Executive Officer, Sumit Singh. "At Chewy, we are guided by a shared mission to deliver an exceptional customer experience every time, and to make compelling, long-lasting connections with the people and pets who are at the center of everything we do."

Chewy elected to install and showcase its South Florida mural in Miami's popular Wynwood neighborhood, a destination known for its vibrant street art culture. The mural was designed and painted by South Florida-based muralist, Ernesto Maranje. It captures the unique power and ability of pets to bring people together, and its lively, whimsical elements reflect the joyful spirit of the occasion.

In Boston, the Seaport neighborhood provided the perfect backdrop for Chewy's second mural, located at Sea Green Park, a favorite gathering spot for local pet parents and just blocks from the company's office. The design, which will be on view through September 2021, takes visual cues from Chewy's popular "Pets Bring Us Together" brand campaign and features personalized pet portraits that were sent to customers as part of the initiative.

Extending gratitude to the broader pet community, Chewy will also donate $1 million worth of products through Greater Good Charities' Rescue Bank program to pet shelters, food banks, and other animal welfare organizations in need across the United States.

Supporting pets and making a positive impact in communities across the country is an integral part of the company's DNA. Since 2012, Chewy has donated more than $76 million in products to ensure that shelter and rescue pets get the quality care they deserve. This deep-rooted commitment coupled with the company's continued growth has firmly established Chewy as a leading innovator in pet e-commerce. Over the course of a decade, Chewy has grown to over 18,000 team members, more than 19 million active customers and $7.15 billion in annual sales coming out of 2020.

