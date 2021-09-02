Chevron Commits $3 Million To Support Hurricane Ida Relief And Recovery Efforts

Chevron Corporation (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report announced today it is making a commitment of $3 million to support relief and recovery efforts underway in the communities affected by Hurricane Ida.

"As a major employer and longtime partner in several Gulf Coast communities, Chevron is fully committed to helping the region recover from the impacts of Hurricane Ida," said Brad Middleton, vice president of Chevron North America Exploration and Production Company's Gulf of Mexico Business Unit, which is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana. "We understand that these resources are vital to support the needs of our communities. There is significant recovery work to be done, and Chevron stands by our fellow Louisiana residents through this difficult time."

American Red Cross, Catholic Charities and Team Rubicon will each receive a $500,000 donation to support immediate relief efforts throughout the impacted region, including Jefferson, Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Charles, Orleans, Plaquemines and St. Tammany parishes, and others. The remaining $1.5 million will be distributed across local organizations focused on disaster relief. In addition, the company will match qualifying donations to hurricane relief efforts made by employees and retirees, as well as provide financial contributions to organizations where employees volunteer. Together, this financial assistance aims to help Chevron's employees, families and communities during times of need.

Organizations like the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities and Team Rubicon are key partners in delivering that assistance. "Thanks to Chevron's generous support, the Red Cross, alongside our partners, is able to shelter and support thousands of families impacted by Hurricane Ida," said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "We are proud to count on partners like Chevron as we work together to provide much-needed comfort and care to help people in need."

"For decades, Catholic Charities has responded to the needs of the community after natural disasters," said Sister Marjorie Hebert, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New Orleans. "As we prepare to respond to short- and long-term needs in the community, we are so grateful for Chevron's commitment to Louisiana and that they have entrusted us with the funding to be able to help people after Hurricane Ida."

"Chevron's support of Team Rubicon is truly an incredible investment in Louisiana's recovery, especially as we begin to understand the extent of the damage left by Hurricane Ida," says Art delaCruz, chief executive officer of Team Rubicon. "This partnership will allow our Greyshirt volunteers to make an even greater impact as we assist communities in recovering after the storm."

Chevron has been producing and delivering energy in Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico for more than 80 years. Its Gulf Coast-based workforce supports offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico, Chevron Pipeline Company in Port Fourchon and the Chevron Oronite Company's Oak Point plant. The company also operates the Chevron Pascagoula Refinery in Mississippi, and with its marketers, Americas Fuels and Lubricants has Chevron- and Texaco-branded retail stations across the Gulf Coast region.

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. To advance a lower-carbon future, we are focused on cost-efficiently lowering our carbon intensity, increasing renewables and offsets in support of our business, and investing in low-carbon technologies that enable commercial solutions. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities has served the region since 1727. We help our neighbors meet immediate needs and face long-term challenges. We steward our resources with transparency and efficiency. Together, we create a community where everyone is able to live with dignity and hope. Please visit ccano.org for more information.

About Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service by leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. Founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to almost 150,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched over 800 operations both domestically and internationally. Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, Team Rubicon has not only pivoted to be able to continue to deliver disaster response and rebuild services in core mission areas but has also expanded their scope of missions to meet community needs brought about by COVID. Visit www.teamrubiconusa.org for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005738/en/