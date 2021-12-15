Chevron Announces Leadership Changes

Chevron Corporation announced today that Barbara J. Burger, vice president of innovation and president of Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV), will retire from the company after 34 years of distinguished service. Jim Gable, currently vice president of Downstream Technology & Services, will succeed Burger, effective February 1, 2022.

Under Burger's leadership, CTV has made important strides in its strategy to identify and integrate externally developed technologies and new business solutions with the potential to enhance the way Chevron produces and delivers energy now and into the future. Burger holds board and advisory positions with several innovation and climate tech investment funds, incubators and accelerators, and serves on the Board of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) Climate Investment LLP. She just completed her term as chair of Houston Exponential, a convening body for the local innovation ecosystem.

"Barbara is a respected leader in our industry and beyond," said Eimear Bonner, vice president, chief technology officer. "She has played a significant part in driving innovation, technology and new business solutions within Chevron. She has also been instrumental in Chevron's leadership of the external innovation ecosystem through partnerships such as The Ion innovation hub in Houston and Boston-based Greentown Labs."

Burger joined Chevron in 1987 as a research chemist and has held numerous management positions with increasing responsibility across International Marketing, Chemicals, Technology Marketing, Lubricants and CTV. She holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Rochester, an academic honor MBA in finance from the University of California, Berkeley, and a doctoral degree in chemistry from the California Institute of Technology.

Gable, who has been at Chevron for 23 years, currently oversees the development and deployment of downstream-related technology for Chevron. In his new position, Gable will leverage the broad commercial, operations and technology experience he has cultivated through previous leadership roles in Corporate Business Development, Value Chain Optimization, Manufacturing and Oronite, and from his current role within the Chevron Technical Center. Gable will be based in Houston.

"CTV has a 22-year history of investing in startups across a wide cross section of energy innovation and a track record of collaboration to bring innovation to scale," Bonner said. "Jim's experience at Chevron is deep and diverse. Combined with his technology commercialization experience with CTV early in his career, as well as in his current role, Jim is poised to lead CTV to even greater success."

Jim received his bachelor's degree in Materials Engineering from Lehigh University in 1993 and his MBA from the University of Virginia in 1998.

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and seeking to grow lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

