Chevron Announces Agreement To Acquire Noble Midstream Partners

Chevron Corporation (CVX) - Get Report (" Chevron") and Noble Midstream Partners, LP (NBLX) - Get Report (" Noble Midstream") announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Chevron to acquire all (33.925 million) of the publicly held common units representing the limited partner interests in Noble Midstream, not already owned by Chevron and its affiliates (the " Common Units"), in an all-stock transaction whereby each outstanding unitholder of Noble Midstream would receive 0.1393 of a share of common stock of Chevron in exchange for each Common Unit owned.

"We believe this buy-in transaction is the best solution for all stakeholders, enabling us to simplify the governance structure and capture value in support of our leading positions in the DJ and Permian basins," said Colin Parfitt, Vice President of Chevron Midstream and Chairman of the Board of Directors (the " Board") of the general partner of Noble Midstream Partners LP.

The Conflicts Committee of the Board, comprised entirely of independent directors, after consultation with its independent legal and financial advisors, unanimously approved the merger. Subsequently, the merger was approved by the Board.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary approvals. A subsidiary of Chevron, as the holder of a majority of the outstanding Common Units, has voted its units to approve the transaction.

Advisors

Citi is acting as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as legal advisor to Chevron. Janney Montgomery Scott is acting as financial advisor and Baker Botts L.L.P. is acting as legal advisor to the Conflicts Committee of the Board.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, California. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About Noble Midstream

Noble Midstream is a master limited partnership originally formed by Noble Energy, Inc. and majority-owned by Chevron Corporation to own, operate, develop and acquire domestic midstream infrastructure assets. Noble Midstream currently provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services and owns equity interests in oil pipelines in the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. Noble Midstream strives to be the midstream provider and partner of choice for its safe operations, reliability, and strong relationships while enhancing value for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.nblmidstream.com.

As used in this news release, the term "Chevron" and such terms as "the company," "the corporation," "our," "we," "us" and "its" may refer to Chevron Corporation, one or more of its consolidated subsidiaries, or to all of them taken as a whole. All of these terms are used for convenience only and are not intended as a precise description of any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

