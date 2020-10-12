Chester's Chicken Unveils New Website

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chester's Chicken launched a new website this week, providing the first glimpse into the company's rebranding efforts. Chester's is known for their great tasting fresh fried chicken with a unique taste and style. Their secret is a family recipe and unique double breading process that has been successful and enjoyed for over 55 years.

Chester's new website features a simplified corporate logo introduces a new script font for the word mark. The website also features all new food photography and nutritional information and resides at a new domain - www.chesterschicken.com. The back end of the site is password protected and hosts a greatly enhanced library of marketing and training tools for current franchisees. Chester's site is designed to drive consumer awareness of Chester's great tasting products, while also serving as a lead generation source for potential franchisees.

The new, simplified Chester's logo focuses on the core aspects of the lovable Chester the Chicken character - his eyes, his hat, his smile, and his bandana. The new script word mark is designed to feel more personal and approachable.

Chester's new website is just the beginning. As a part of the brand refresh, the company will continue to enhance the product portfolio and elevate the in-store experience, with more exciting announcements coming later in 2020 and in 2021.

"We believe this is the perfect time in our company's history to provide our loyal Chester's Chicken customers with a new website to enhance their guest experience," said William Culpepper, Vice President of Marketing at Chester's Chicken. "Our new website represents the leading edge of many exciting changes for the Chester's brand, and we are dedicated to building a first class QSR concept for fried chicken fans and our franchisee community."

Recently, Chester's was named a 'Top Franchise Brand for 2020' by Entrepreneur Magazine.

About Chester's Chicken

Chester's is a leading quick-serve restaurant (QSR) concept, with over 1300 active locations and more than 50 years of proven success. Chester's offers high quality, great-tasting fried chicken in convenience stores, truck stops and supermarkets. Chester's uses only fresh chicken that is specially marinated and double-breaded using an old family recipe. Chester's menu includes bone-in, tenders and potato wedges as well as breakfast, home-style sides, dipping sauces, and desserts.

