Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Present At The Sidoti & Company, LLC Virtual Investor Conference

DOVER, Del., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Company announced today that Beth W. Cooper, Executive Vice President & CFO and Thomas E. Mahn, Vice President and Treasurer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) - Get Report will be making a presentation at 8:30 am EDT (Eastern Daylight Time) on Wednesday, March 24 th and participating in individual investor meetings on both Wednesday and Thursday, March 24th-25th during the Sidoti & Company LLC Virtual Investor Conference. Registered participants will learn about projects the Company currently has underway and other strategic initiatives which position the Company for future growth.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and the Chesapeake family of businesses is available at www.chpk.com and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com .

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact: Heidi W. Watkins Shareholder Services Manager

