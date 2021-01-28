Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Named Winner Of Inaugural 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award

DOVER, Del., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) - Get Report (Chesapeake Utilities) today announced it has earned the inaugural 2021 Top Workplaces USA award for mid-size companies. In the Top Workplace program's 14-year history, more than 20 million employees across 54 markets have been surveyed for the regional Top Workplaces awards. In August 2020, Chesapeake Utilities was recognized as a Top Workplace in Delaware for the ninth consecutive year, and in November 2020, Florida Public Utilities Company (FPUC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities, was recognized as a Top Workplace in Central Florida.

"This has been an incredibly challenging period for our employees, yet they continue to demonstrate every day extraordinary dedication and teamwork, which remain essential to our strong culture that encourages a commitment to community engagement, sustainability, environmental justice, and equity, diversity and inclusion," said Jeff Householder, President and Chief Executive Officer for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "I'm honored that the Company is being recognized as a Top Workplace on a national level, and I'm humbled to work alongside our employees who continue to drive success for our customers and communities despite the many challenges faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."

Top Workplaces USA offers national recognition for large organizations, those with more than 150 employees, and those that may have operations in multiple markets. Several thousand organizations from across the country were invited, and more than 1,100 participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners named to the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey conducted by Energage, a research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace engagement. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

About Chesapeake Utilities CorporationChesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

