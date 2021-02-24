Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

DOVER, Del., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Directors of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) - Get Report declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share on the Company's common stock. The $0.44 per share dividend will be paid on April 5, 2021 to all shareholders of record at the close of business March 15, 2021.

For 60 years, Chesapeake has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption. During those 60 years, Chesapeake has either maintained or increased its annualized dividend.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com .

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

