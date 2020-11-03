Chesapeake Urology Announces 17 Physicians Named 'Top Doctors' For 2020

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Urology is proud to announce that 17 physicians have been named "Top Doctors" by their peers in Baltimore and Washingtonian magazines' annual Top Doctors issues published in November 2020.

In Baltimore magazine's annual listing, eight physicians received the notable honor of "Top Doctor" in the following urology and radiation oncology categories:

Urology William Dowling, MD Geoffrey Sklar, MD

Surgery: Prostate Cancer Ryan Cleary, MD Marc Siegelbaum, MD

Pediatric Urology Adam Kern, MD

Oncology: Prostate Benjamin Lowentritt, MD

Radiation Oncology Richard Hudes, MD Geoffrey Neuner, MD

In Washingtonian magazine "Top Doctors" listing, nine urologists from Chesapeake Urology were honored:

Leonard S. Bloom, M.D.

Gary S. Friedlander, M.D.

Ellen Goldmark, M.D.

Juan P. Litvak, M.D.

Nizamuddin Maruf, M.D.

Roberto Pedraza, M.D.

Bart Radolinski, M.D.

Kathleen A. Sterling, M.D.

Jonathan L. White, M.D.

Brad Lerner, President of Chesapeake Urology commented, "Having 17 of our physicians recognized by their colleagues as being the best in their respective specialties is testament to their expertise, compassion, and dedication to providing our patients with exceptional urologic care throughout the Greater Baltimore and Washington, DC areas."

About Chesapeake Urology

Chesapeake Urology, an affiliate of United Urology Group, is a fully-integrated urology practice providing a comprehensive array of urologic services to its patients. The Company operates 25 medical offices and 18 AAAHC-certified ambulatory surgery centers in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Carroll, Montgomery, Prince George's, Wicomico, Worchester counties in Maryland, Baltimore City, and Sussex County, Delaware, and has a staff of more than 850 including 86 physicians. Chesapeake Urology has been named one of the top places to work in healthcare nationally by Modern Healthcare magazine and Becker's ASC Review, and locally by the Baltimore Sun, Baltimore magazine, and the Baltimore Business Journal. For additional information, please visit ChesapeakeUrology.com.

About United Urology Group United Urology Group is a national management services organization whose member groups of urology practices include : Arizona Urology Specialists with locations across the greater Phoenix area; Chesapeake Urology, with offices located throughout Maryland and Delaware; Tennessee Urology, based in Knoxville, TN; and Colorado Urology, located in the greater Denver, Boulder and Front Range areas. United Urology Group members' collective staff today number more than 1,300 employees, including 143 physicians . United Urology's vision is to support the creation of a national network of urology affiliates, which will enable urologists to better meet the needs of their patients and provide the highest level of urological care.

Media Contact: Patricia Schnably, Senior Vice President, Marketing & CommunicationsUnited Urology Group25 Crossroads Drive, Suite 306, Owings Mills, MD 21117443-738-8107 pschnably@uniteduro.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-urology-announces-17-physicians-named-top-doctors-for-2020-301165820.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Urology