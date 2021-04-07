CherryRoad Announces Partnership With DocuSign

CHERRYROAD EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP STATUS WITH DOCUSIGN AS A CLIENT, RESELLER, AND IMPLEMENTATION PARTNER BRINGING ADDED VALUE TO ITS CLIENTS THROUGH ADDITIONAL CAPABILITIES TO DIGITALLY TRANSFORM THEIR ORGANIZATIONS.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CherryRoad Technologies Inc., a leading integrator of public sector software and digital technology solutions, has today announced, it has entered a strategic partnership with DocuSign. DocuSign offers the world's #1 eSignature solution as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud.

Under this partnership, CherryRoad will implement and support both DocuSign eSignature and DocuSign CLM (Contract Lifecycle Management) solutions under the Agreement Cloud. As a leading systems integrator, dedicated to the public sector industry in the United States, CherryRoad will help customers better organize and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements.

"CherryRoad is excited to team up with DocuSign to help support joint customers and also bring a world-class solution to our own client base" said Tom Heldt, Executive Vice President, CherryRoad. "Digital transformation is now a mission-critical project across all industries. This partnership provides new opportunities for our clients to digitize paper-based processes, improve data quality, and automate data interaction, allowing them to focus on business-critical initiatives rather than moving paperwork."

About CherryRoad TechnologiesAt CherryRoad, our clients entrust us with the success of their IT solutions, whether we're delivering on-premise ERP, cloud-based application management, business intelligence, process optimization, strategic staffing, or change management consulting. Throughout our 30-year history we've successfully partnered with hundreds of public sector and commercial clients to modernize, optimize and manage their back-office functions. Headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. with offices across the U.S., we've earned a solid reputation for combining technology, organizational, functional, and vertical market expertise into practical solutions that deliver results - on-time and on-budget. For more information, visit www.cherryroad.com

