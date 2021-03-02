Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Sets Date For Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) today announced that the Company will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) - Get Report today announced that the Company will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. A conference call will be held the same day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to review the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Webcast:

The conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.chmireit.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:Domestic: 1-877-407-9716International: 1-201-493-6779

Conference Call Playback:Domestic: 1-844-512-2921International: 1-412-317-6671Replay Pin Number: 13717027The playback can be accessed through April 9, 2021

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. For additional information, visit www.chmireit.com.

