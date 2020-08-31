Cherry Creek Mortgage Company's Illinois Branch Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

ST. CHARLES, Ill., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Creek Mortgage Company's Illinois branch is hosting its 20 th anniversary celebration on Sept. 3, 2020. The branch, located in St. Charles and led by Larry Bettag, Cherry Creek Mortgage's Vice President, Production Area Manager, was opened by Bettag in February of 2000.

Over the past two decades, the branch has grown from a two-person office to over 25 employees who have helped thousands of home buyers and home owners throughout their home ownership journey. Bettag and his team are proud of the reputation they have built in the greater Fox Valley and Northern Illinois community by providing a personalized home financing experience for every borrower. The branch has been recognized as Best of the Fox's reader's choice mortgage company for eight out of the past eleven years.

Bettag is thankful to Cherry Creek Mortgage's leadership for creating a culture that invests in the success of its people, allowing him to grow the branch to where it is today. "Our customer-centered approach set us apart from the rest when I started 20 years ago, and it continues to be a differentiator and driver of excellence today," said Bettag. Bettag is looking forward to growing the company's presence throughout the Midwest so more customers can have the Cherry Creek experience.

To celebrate this milestone, the branch will be hosting an anniversary party and ribbon cutting ceremony. The event, which is open to the community, is on Sept. 3, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 40W310 Lafox Road, Suite C1, St. Charles, IL 60175. Guests are invited to enjoy food, drinks, and giveaways in the outdoor courtyard. The ribbon cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce will take place at 5 p.m.

About Cherry Creek Mortgage Company

