Cherre Launches New Real Estate Analytics Application, CoreExplore

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherre , the industry's leading real estate data analytics platform, today announced the launch of CoreExplore, a new front-end application that enables customers to explore their connected data. Built as an application layer for Cherre's CoreConnect data platform, CoreExplore launches with enhanced property searches, new filters powered by Connection partner data, portfolio pages, and embedded asset management dashboards.

Properties: Customers can conduct property research and uncover off-market opportunities that meet their investment criteria. In addition to building property lists and saving specific searches, customers can also search properties by filtering based on a combination of data providers in Cherre's Connections Network.

CoreExplore includes Cherre's portfolio pages that enable customers to easily explore an owner's portfolio of properties, including available contact information ensuring that customers can reach decision makers faster. Dashboards: Customers now have access to embedded asset management dashboards in CoreExplore, providing insight into their internal financial and operational asset data for benchmarking and tracking performance.

Upcoming feature updates will provide customers with the ability to leverage their connected data warehouse (CoreConnect) and Cherre's built-in analytics to search across markets and unmasked owners, gain insight into market performance factors, submarket trends, risk factors, and more.

Cherre has also integrated partner data from NCREIF, BuildingFootprints USA, REIS, RCA, and Trepp into its knowledge graph and core data platform. Adding the additional partner datasets further simplify the process for mutual customers to incorporate datasets from these vendors into their proprietary data analytics warehouse.

"CoreConnect is the real estate industry's leading analytics warehouse that provides customers with a single source of truth for all of their connected data. However, we wanted to build a product that enabled any person across the organization, regardless of technical skills, to leverage the power of their connected data," said Kevin Mattice, Head of Product at Cherre. "CoreExplore is our solution that empowers any user, technical or non-technical, to instantly get the answers they need from their data."

Cherre seamlessly connects all disparate real estate data into a single source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data for immediate and actionable insight. Cherre is built on the largest real estate knowledge graph in the world, and is trusted by the industry's most important stakeholders to deliver mission-critical performance and reliability.

About Cherre

Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. We connect decision makers to accurate property and market information, and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

