Cherre And Spacelist Announce Partnership To Integrate Commercial Real Estate Listing Data Into Real Estate Data Platform

This partnership will enable mutual customers to easily connect CRE listing data across the U.S. and Canada with other key real estate datasets for strategic decision making

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherre, the award winning real estate data management platform, today announced a new data partnership with Spacelist, the leading commercial real estate listing platform in Canada. By joining Cherre's growing partner network, mutual customers will be able to easily connect Spacelist's real-time listing data with other important real estate datasets to support analysis and decisions around properties and markets under consideration.

Spacelist is a free platform for real estate professionals and prospective tenants to search billions of available square feet. Spacelist also provides comprehensive listing data for all asset types, including listings coming on and off the market, across the US and Canada.

"We see tremendous value in combining our robust market data with other relevant datasets to which Cherre's clients have access," said Steven Jaffe, CEO of Spacelist. "Whether they're integrating public or private data with Spacelist's, there's massive opportunities to gain actionable insights from additional visibility into united datasets."

Cherre seamlessly connects disparate real estate data into a single-source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data. Cherre has the largest real estate knowledge graph in the world and enables customers to uncover granular insights, automate workflows, and build models and visualizations.

"Commercial real estate listings and market fundamentals are important indicators in determining trends and demand for real estate," said L.D. Salmanson, CEO of Cherre. "This partnership will make it easier for our mutual customers to include Spacelist's dynamic listings content into their proprietary data lake for a full picture of market activity and strategic decision making."

About SpacelistFounded in 2012, Spacelist's mission is to make commercial real estate more accessible and efficient. Spacelist brings all of Canada's and the US's commercial real estate listings together in one place, making it easier than ever to find great space for your business. For more information, please visit: spacelist.co.

About Cherre Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. We connect decision makers to accurate property and market information, and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

Cherre Media Contact Kira Swainkira(at)cherre(dot)com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cherre-and-spacelist-announce-partnership-to-integrate-commercial-real-estate-listing-data-into-real-estate-data-platform-301126486.html

SOURCE Cherre