Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report is encouraging readers of all ages to enjoy some of the most beloved holiday stories of all time this season with the launch of its latest Kohl's Cares collection. Just in time for the holidays, the new collection includes books and coordinating plush featuring the Grinch, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Charlie Brown, Frosty the Snowman, and many other popular characters, including Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. There is no better time for families or friends to gather around these classic holiday stories to celebrate the magic of the season.

One hundred percent of the net profit from the sale of Kohl's Cares merchandise benefits nonprofit organizations that improve the health and wellness of children and families nationwide. Available now, for a limited time at all Kohl's stores and on Kohls.com, the new Kohl's Cares collection features the following books and coordinating plush, which are bundled and sold for just $9 each.

The Grinch Who Stole Christmas with coordinating plush

with coordinating plush Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer with coordinating plush

with coordinating plush A Charlie Brown Christmas with coordinating plush

with coordinating plush The Night Before Christmas with coordinating plush

with coordinating plush Frosty the Snowman with coordinating plush

with coordinating plush Mickey's Snowy Christmas with coordinating plush

with coordinating plush Minnie Saves Christmas with coordinating plush

This year, Kohl's Cares is excited to be offering even more options to help spread the holiday cheer. In addition to the classic titles listed above, other holiday books and plush featuring the likes of the Berenstain Bears, Curious George, Llama Llama, Pout-Pout Fish, and Pete the Cat will be available and sold individually for just $5 while supplies last. To learn more about the impact the purchase of Kohl's Cares merchandise has on children and families in your community, visit Kohls.com/Cares.

Kohl's is committed to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives by delivering everyday wellness for families. Since 2000, Kohl's Cares® cause merchandise program has raised nearly $375 million to fund community initiatives that support the health of families nationwide.

About Kohl's

Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on the Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $750 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl's impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

