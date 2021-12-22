Cherish The Christmas Season With The Finest Dessert Treats With Laxmi Sharbati Atta & Besan

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of the year when delectable and soulful treats can be spotted almost everywhere. Festivities, celebrations, and good food with ethnic flavors go hand in hand with Laxmi. Being the most favored South Asian food brand in North America, Laxmi's authentic food ingredients will delight your taste buds. We ensure that you are never far from scrumptious desi food by offering an outstanding choice of South Asian food products in the ambient and frozen categories.

When it comes to South Asian cuisine and food one thing cannot be overlooked… Our love for sweets! Every culture and home has a different type of sweet or dessert craving that is associated with the occasion and Christmas is not new to it. Growing up watching our mothers and grandmothers preparing sweet treats for the family, you can now experience the same delicious aromas while being home away from home with Laxmi's finest food ingredients.

Christmas is around the corner and now is the time to relish some delicious desserts to add an ethnic touch to your Christmas table. You'd be astonished at how many different varieties of sweets one can make with just a few regular yet premium quality ingredients from Laxmi. Laxmi Whole Wheat Sharabti Flour and Laxmi Besan made with pure chana dal are a perfect fit to prepare sweet dishes right from laddoos to cupcakes. Add nostalgic favorites- mawa barfis or modern favored- cookies and tarts on your Christmas menu, as we bring to you quality ingredients to prepare some mouth-watering and healthy desserts to savor your sweet tooth. Being a healthy substitute to all-purpose flour, this Christmas treat your friends and family with a goodie bag full of desserts made of the finest cooking ingredients from Laxmi.

This Christmas Waqt Aa Gaya Hai to infuse hope, positivity, and joy. It is time to cherish every moment with some yummy yet healthy treats. It is time to bring home foods that stand for quality and purity; it is time to bring home a brand you have trusted for over 50 years. A brand that has been your #1 choice for celebrations big and small! It is time to bring Laxmi Home!

Try out our amazing holiday treat recipe here.

Website: https://laxmihos.com

