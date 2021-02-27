ChenMed Commits $100,000 To Address Issues Affecting Communities Of Color

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leading provider of primary care for underserved seniors, is pledging $100,000 in 2021 to address issues affecting communities of color. The philanthropic commitment is part of the company's continued efforts focused on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion. Catalyst Miami and the Opa-Locka Community Development Corporation (OLCDC) are the first two organizations to receive donations from the pledged funds. Each organization is benefiting from a $10,000 gift that will help residents pay utility bills.

"We're thrilled to kick off our pledge with two organizations located in our own backyard of our Miami corporate headquarters," said Stephanie Chen, chief legal and culture officer at ChenMed. "Both organizations solve issues adversely affecting under-resourced communities, aligning with ChenMed's mission to serve the neediest populations. We look forward to partnering with similar socially-aware organizations in the other cities we serve."

With more than 75 primary care medical practices in underserved neighborhoods located in 10 states, ChenMed is a leading provider of primary care for Medicare-eligible seniors.

Catalyst Miami is using the ChenMed Cares funds to help individuals and families pay their utility bills. The goal is to reach 40 families, providing $250 each for utility bills, enough to cover two-to-three months.

"Throughout the pandemic, we have been working to support families that are struggling to pay their bills," said Gretchen Beesing, chief executive officer of Catalyst Miami. "And we have advocated for utility companies to stop disconnections on households that are behind on their payments. This contribution from ChenMed will directly benefit families and is just the kind of solidarity our communities need to rebound from this crisis."

The Opa-Locka Community Development Corporation (OLCDC) is using the $10,000 donation to help senior citizens who live in Town Center Apartments, an affordable housing community, pay their utility bills.

"The pandemic has been hard on many families, particularly the ones in low-income communities who were living in poverty or working low-income jobs. They didn't have the luxury of stashing away emergency savings which is why we've been working to provide them with a temporary bridge through emergency assistance," said Nikisha Williams, chief operating officer, OLCDC. "With ChenMed's support, we will be able to pay past due utility bills for elderly residents in Opa-locka, many of whom were already struggling to make ends meet before the pandemic."

About Catalyst Miami Founded in 1996, Catalyst Miami's mission is to identify and collectively solve issues adversely affecting low-wealth communities throughout Miami-Dade County. We help ensure that families' basic needs are met, provide coaching and tools to establish long-term wellness, and create effective coalitions of change-makers. Our vision is a just and equitable society in which all communities thrive. To learn more, please visit www.catalystmiami.org.

About Opa-Locka Community Development Corporation The Opa-locka Community Development Corporation (OLCDC) was established in November 1980 as a nonprofit community development corporation to address the distressed unemployment conditions, particularly in the Opa-locka and North Miami-Dade County, Fla., communities. Its primary mission is to transform under-resourced communities into vibrant, desirable and engaged neighborhoods by improving access to health, education, employment, art, safety and affordable housing. For more information about OLCDC, please visit www.olcdc.org.

About ChenMedChenMed, headquartered in Miami Gardens, Fla., is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. This high-touch primary care is shown to reduce coronavirus deaths by 40 percent, according to a study published in American Journal of Preventive Cardiology . Named one of Fortune 2020 "Change the World" companies , ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. In addition to Chen Senior Medical Center, ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

