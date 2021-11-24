Cheniere And Foran Energy Group Sign Long-Term LNG Sale And Purchase Agreement

Cheniere Energy, Inc. ("Cheniere") (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that its subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing International, LLP ("Cheniere Marketing"), has entered into a binding 20-year liquefied natural gas ("LNG") sale and purchase agreement ("SPA") with Foran Energy Group Co., Ltd. ("Foran"). The SPA follows a Heads of Agreement signed between subsidiaries of Cheniere and Foran in November of 2020.

Under the SPA, Foran has agreed to purchase approximately 0.3 million tonnes per annum of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a delivered ex-ship basis for a term of 20 years beginning in January 2023. The purchase price for LNG under the SPA is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fee.

"We are pleased to finalize this 20-year SPA with Foran that builds upon our relationship. This long-term LNG solution supports Foran's goals and provides additional supply as China continues to seek cleaner, lower-carbon natural gas to meet its economic and environmental goals," said Jack Fusco, Cheniere's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This SPA once again demonstrates the strength of the global LNG market today, particularly in China, and underscores the value of Cheniere's leading ability to tailor solutions to help our customers advance their long-term energy and environmental priorities."

About Cheniere

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with expected total production capacity of approximately 45 million tonnes per annum of LNG operating or under construction. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere website at www.cheniere.com and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Foran

Foran Energy Group Co., Ltd., formerly Foshan Gas Group Co., Ltd., is one of the fastest growing city gas companies in China primarily engaged in the transmission and distribution of natural gas in the Guangdong region. Foran also provides gas engineering design and construction, integrated energy supply, natural gas trading, gas storage peak shaving and actively promotes the development of cutting-edge technologies and core equipment in the entire industrial chain of natural gas and hydrogen energy, such as solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC), furnace thermal equipment manufacturing, energy conservation and emission reduction, in-pipeline testing technology promotion and R&D, and integrated hydrogen production and hydrogenation equipment. Foran was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Foshan, China. Foran mainly distributes its products within the domestic Chinese market and is expanding its business scope from a city gas company to a comprehensive energy service provider.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical or present facts or conditions, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Included among "forward-looking statements" are, among other things, (i) statements regarding Cheniere's financial and operational guidance, business strategy, plans and objectives, including the development, construction and operation of liquefaction facilities, (ii) statements regarding expectations regarding regulatory authorizations and approvals, (iii) statements expressing beliefs and expectations regarding the development of Cheniere's LNG terminal and pipeline businesses, including liquefaction facilities, (iv) statements regarding the business operations and prospects of third parties, (v) statements regarding potential financing arrangements, (vi) statements regarding future discussions and entry into contracts, (vii) statements relating to Cheniere's capital deployment, including intent, ability, extent, and timing of capital expenditures, debt repayment, dividends, and share repurchases, and (viii) statements regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business and operating results. Although Cheniere believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Cheniere's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in Cheniere's periodic reports that are filed with and available from the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required under the securities laws, Cheniere does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

