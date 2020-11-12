Chengdu Creativity & Design Week: Updating The City's Lifestyle

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Chengdu Creativity & Design Week was unveiled between November 6 and 9 at the Western China International Expo City with the Chengdu Municipal People's Government as sponsor and the Chengdu Municipal...

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Chengdu Creativity & Design Week was unveiled between November 6 and 9 at the Western China International Expo City with the Chengdu Municipal People's Government as sponsor and the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Broadcast-TV and Tourism and Chengdu Media Group as organizers.

With "Creative Chengdu, Beautiful Life" as the theme and creative design as conduits, the 7th Chengdu Creativity & Design Week exhibited the cultural appeal of the Land of Abundance, helped fuel Chengdu's effort in positioning itself as a world-famous city of culture, demonstrated the art of living in this metropolis, whilst propelling Chengdu's ascension toward the top echelon of the global creative value chain.

As one of the major activities of the Creativity & Design Week, the Chengdu Creativity & Design Industry Exhibition consisted of three exhibition halls that amounted to 36,000 square meters in total space. Countries such as Germany, Norway, Finland, Switzerland and cities like Hangzhou and Chongqing ar e some of the participants, and more than 600 exhibitors showcased over 14,000 pieces in the five areas of culture and tourism, industry, fashion, digitization and space.

Highlights of the exhibition included a palm-sized mini-tv as well as a screen large enough to divide a living space in half, the latter of which was winner of the Gold Prize for Design Innovation at the 2019 International CES in the U.S. and is currently the only 8K television on the market that boasts flat screens both at front and back.

The Urban and Architectural Design Hall debuted on this year's Creativity & Design Week. The centerpiece was the Proposals for "In-depth Urban Design of Pilot Zone of Chengdu 5G Smart City", a collaboration between world-leading architectural design and engineering firm AECOM and China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute Corp. Ltd. An immaculate integration of Chengdu's "urban charisma" and "future flair," this future endeavor is comprised of an industrial and ecological community where science, technology and culture complement each other, interconnected public corridors, and public spaces featuring a myriad of functions.

In addition, China's first mobile lodging equipment manufacturer Earth House flexed its muscle at this year's Creativity & Design Week with the "Portable Power Bank House" that already went viral online. From the capsule hotel space to modular design and installation and to sewage biodegradation and "ID card+facial recognition" automated check-in...this imaginative mobile lodging solution system is quickly gaining traction across Chengdu.

"The essence of creativity is to continually discover new things," explained Xu Lei, panel member for the Space Creativity Category of the Golden Panda Tianfu Creative Design Awards 2020 and Deputy Chief Architect of China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute, at the final evaluation conference for this year's Golden Panda Awards. Using new designs to "reinvigorate old things" and combining with new lifestyles are "how the art of living continues to improve and enhance over the course of ridding the old and embracing the new".

Agenda at the iF International Design Forum Chengdu 2020, one of the three main activities of the Creativity & Design Week, focused on "digitization" including discussions about digitized design trends and digitized business innovation, how to use technology to convert creative values and concepts, brand new experiences in different industries engendered by artificial intelligence, how to combine digitized technology, imagination and creativity...experts from Huawei, Vivo, Sony, Alibaba's DingTalk, Baidu Smart Cloud and other players in the digital creativity realm shared with the audience the infinite possibilities in digitization, technology, creativity and imagination.

This year's Creativity & Design Week also shed light on the city's cultural tourism (sport) industry ecosystem and announced the Chengdu Cultural Tourism (Sport) Industry Ecosystem Investment (Promotion) Opportunities List, which covered Chengdu's 15 industry function zones related to culture, tourism and sports, and released 136 pieces of info about projects in more than ten types of scenarios such as culture and creativity industry park, tourist attraction, theme park, sports and health rehabilitation vacation and resort zone, field and garden complex, urban commercial complex and new economic development, fully unleashing new development potentials in the city's culture, tourism and sports industries.

According to a person in charge of the program, Chengdu Creativity & Design Week has laid groundworks and made headways in industry, fashion, space, culture, tourism, digitization and other areas of creativity and design, in a bid to help Chengdu accelerate the growth of its artistic design, visual design, software design, industrial design, architectural design, life design, animation, comics and games design and other related industry clusters, attract a larger number of global creative talents to gather in Chengdu, speed up the formation of an upscale cultural and creative value chain, and foster a globally influential culture and creativity ecosystem.

