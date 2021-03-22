ChemPoint® Extends Coverage Of Niaproof® Anionic Surfactant 08 For More Environmentally Friendly Products Through Expanded Distribution Agreement With Niacet In Mexico

Niaproof Anionic Surfactant 08 is CleanGredients® Certified for use in products with the Design for Environment (DfE) label.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemPoint.com Inc. ("ChemPoint"), a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) - Get Report ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today that it has expanded its distribution agreement with Niacet Corporation to include the sales, marketing, and distribution of Niaproof anionic surfactant 08 in Mexico. The agreement is part of an existing relationship, which began in the United States in 2009 and subsequently expanded into Europe, the Middle East, and Africa before entering Mexico.

Niaproof anionic surfactant 08 is CleanGredients certified for use in products with the Design for Environment (DfE) label and helps improve wetting, penetrating, spreading and emulsifying, especially in strongly acidic and alkaline solutions. With more than 80 percent biodegradability, it helps make products more environmentally friendly.

"We are proud to further expand our relationship with Niacet following more than a decade of successfully working together around the world," said Rick Hoener, vice president of ChemPoint. "Niacet's proven track record in manufacturing, combined with ChemPoint's agile technologies, focused product teams, and digital marketing capabilities will help attract new customers and grow differentiated applications. Together, the responsive, personalized service and solutions-oriented mindset offer customers unmatched value."

Niaproof anionic surfactant 08 is a versatile alcohol sulfate used in building and construction, homecare and industrial cleaning, metal processing and fabrication. With solubilizing power in electrolytes, Niaproof anionic surfactant 08 can also be found in industrial detergents and textile conditioning agents.

"We are very pleased to expand our distribution agreement with ChemPoint into Mexico, and we anticipate future growth opportunities," commented Richard Alleger, account manager with Niacet. "With this expanded agreement and leveraging ChemPoint's unique business model, more customers will have access to our reliable, versatile surfactant technologies, helping with their application needs across many markets."

About Niacet CorporationNiacet Corporation is the largest North American producer of calcium and sodium salts of acetic and propionic acid for industrial and food applications and has been supplying surfactants to industrial and food customers for more than 50 years. Among its many products are Niaproof® specialty surfactants used in metal treating, fountain solutions, and latex emulsions. The 85-year old, privately held chemical company located in Niagara Falls, NY, USA, embraces Responsible Care guiding principles.

About ChemPointChemPoint.com Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc., is a unique distribution business that provides marketing and sales services for specialty and fine chemicals in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The Company engages in exclusive product line relationships with premier manufacturers, providing tailored solutions to more than 80 supplier partners and over 200 product lines globally. For more information, visit ChemPoint.com.

About Univar SolutionsUnivar Solutions (UNVR) - Get Report is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at UnivarSolutions.com.

