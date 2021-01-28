Chemonics International Earns "Best Places To Work For LGBTQ Equality" Designation

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemonics International, an international development consulting firm, proudly announced that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRC's) 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Chemonics' efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality, joining the ranks of 767 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

"I am so proud that Chemonics has achieved a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index and is recognized as one of HRC's Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality in 2021," stated Chemonics President and CEO Jamey Butcher. "Chemonics is deeply committed to inclusion within our workplace, and this recognition reflects the tremendous work by many employees across the organization who have helped us create a work environment that ensures those who identify as LGBTQ+ can show up as their whole selves to work every day. As an international development firm, it is critical for our mission and values to not only impact the way we implement our projects and engage with communities around the world, but also to be reflected in our workplaces and how we treat our global employees."

HRC President Alphonso David stated, "From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality. This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do — but the best business decision."

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also the 57 percent of CEI-rated companies with global operations that are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to more than 18 million U.S. workers and an additional 17 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture

Corporate social responsibility

About ChemonicsFounded in 1975, Chemonics is an international development consulting firm. In more than 70 countries around the globe, our network of 5,000 specialists share a simple belief: that the challenges we face today are best solved through the right partnerships — sharing knowledge, expertise, and experience to deliver results. Where Chemonics works, development works. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter or visit us at www.chemonics.com.

About The Human Rights Campaign FoundationThe Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work, and in every community.

