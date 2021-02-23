ChemoCentryx To Hold Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, March 1, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced that the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, March 1, 2021. ChemoCentryx executive management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 1, 2021 to discuss these results and to answer questions.

To participate by telephone, please dial (877) 303-8028 (Domestic) or (760) 536-5167 (International). The conference ID number is 8283128. A live and archived audio webcast can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.ChemoCentryx.com. The archived webcast will remain available on the Company's website for fourteen (14) days following the call.

About ChemoCentryx ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company developing new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancer. ChemoCentryx targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop and commercialize orally administered therapies. ChemoCentryx's lead drug candidate, avacopan (CCX168), successfully completed a pivotal Phase III trial in ANCA-associated vasculitis and a New Drug Application is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Avacopan is also in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G).

ChemoCentryx also has early-stage drug candidates that target chemoattractant receptors in other inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and in cancer.

Contacts:

Susan M. KanayaExecutive Vice President,Chief Financial and Administrative Officer investor@chemocentryx.com

Media: Stephanie Tomei408.234.1279 media@chemocentryx.com

Investors:Lee Roth, Burns McClellan212.213.0006 lroth@burnsmc.com