CHEMOCENTRYX SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against ChemoCentryx, Inc. - CCXI

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until July 6, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CCXI), if they purchased the Company's shares between November 26, 2019 and May 3, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

About the Lawsuit

ChemoCentryx and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 4, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued briefing documents regarding the Company's drug candidate, avacopan, noting that "[c]omplexities of the study design…raise questions about the interpretability of the data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan" and that the review had "identified several areas of concern, raising uncertainty about the interpretability of the data and the clinical meaningfulness of these results."

On this news, shares of ChemoCentryx plummeted approximately 45%, to close at $26.63 per share on May 4, 2021.

The case is Homyk v. ChemoCentryx, Inc., et al., No. 3:21-cv-03343.

