Chemical Peel Market To Reach USD 67.81 Million Growth | COVID-19 Impact And Analysis | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The chemical peel market is expected to grow by USD 67.81 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the chemical peel market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Chemical Peel Market

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. offers chemical peels such as Rejuvenize peel, Illuminize peel, and Vitalize peel.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. offers chemical peel such as Professional-C Serums, ELASTIderm eye products, Hydrate facial moisturizers, and Blue peel.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. offers chemical peel under the brand name PCA SKIN.

Chemical Peel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Chemical peel market is segmented as below:

End-user

Hospital And Recreation Centers



Dermatology Clinics

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The chemical peel market is driven by the rising demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures. In addition, the increasing awareness about anti-aging measures is expected to trigger the chemical peel market toward witnessing a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period.

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

