CHEMEX® Announces Collaboration With Tree House Brewing Company On The Tree House CHEMEX®

CHEMEX® Coffeemakers announces collaboration with Tree House Brewing Company on the Tree House CHEMEX®.

The Tree House CHEMEX ® embodies design along with attention to quality and craft. A contemporary coffeemaker, whose aesthetic was inspired by a vintage CHEMEX ® design, is a functional piece of art. Every part of the process and material elements have been thoughtfully done. From the packaging to the high quality amber-tinted glass, adorned with a hand turned Fair Trade mahogany collar, tied with two different color premium rawhides.

Collaborating with Tree House Brewing Company was a natural fit for us at CHEMEX, as we are both companies that pursue ideas with quality, curiosity and enthusiasm. We believe in a hands-on approach to creating and pushing boundaries to see what can happen. When we learned of the Tree House coffee roasting operation, we felt there was an opportunity to have two Massachusetts companies fuse their passions and see what could come from it. The limited edition Tree House CHEMEX ® is a truly beautiful product we are so please to offer for all to enjoy.

The limited-edition brewer will be available for purchase at treehousebrew.com for both direct delivery and curbside pick-up. For ordering info please visit: Tree House Brewing Company

About CHEMEX ®History and craft are embedded in our makeup. Led by a brother and sister who grew up on the factory floor, CHEMEX ® Corporation is made up of a team of people who are passionate about manufacturing and distributing superior brewing equipment. As a family owned business, we continue to take an artistic and fun approach to our product innovation, packaging, marketing and engagement with the global coffee community.

About Tree House Brewing Company Since 2011, Tree House Brewery has been a pioneer in the beverage industry, continually demonstrating a commitment to their craft and pursuit of excellence. Their state-of-the-art brewery and roastery is located on a picturesque vista in Charlton, Massachusetts.

