Chemed Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend Of 36 Cents

Chemed Corporation (CHE) - Get Report announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 36-cents per share on the Company's capital stock, payable on September 2, 2021, to shareholders of record as of August 16, 2021. This is a 2-cent, or 5.9%, increase over the 34-cent dividend paid in June 2021. The previous dividend increase was in August 2020, when the Board raised the quarterly dividend from 32-cents to 34-cents per share. This represents the 201 st consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Chemed in its 50 years as a public company.

