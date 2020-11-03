Chelsea Senior Living Opens Stunning New Residence, The Chelsea At Sparta

SPARTA, N.J., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Senior Livingannounces the opening of The Chelsea at Sparta, a brand new senior living residence featuring the latest in design and finishes for baby boomers seeking more than just an apartment and three meals a day. The community offers Assisted Living and Memory Care with elegant amenities in a growing part of Sussex County. It is located at 513 Lafayette Road.

"Our team has spent the last year forging partnerships with the local senior community, first responders and care givers. We are happy to take our place here and look forward to providing an outstanding experience for our residents," said Roger Bernier, President and Chief Operating Officer of Chelsea Senior Living.

"With robust safety protocols in place, we are able to provide a safe experience for visitors to help ensure the health of our residents and staff," said Abby Cline, Executive Director of the Chelsea at Sparta. "We are providing limited, in-person tours for prospective residents with social distancing and other precautions. The health and safety of our residents and staff will be our Number One priority going forward."

Amenities include a bistro, club room, airy dining room, salon, sports lounge and theater. There is a separate dining room and program room for Memory Care residents.

Chelsea Senior Living operates 21 senior living communities in New York and New Jersey. The Chelsea brand has been associated with superior senior housing and senior care for 30 years. More information can be found at chelseaseniorliving.com or 1-877-CHELSEA.

