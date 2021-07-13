Chegg To Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), a Smarter Way to Student®, today announced that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the second quarter of 2021 which ended June 30, 2021 on Monday, August 9, 2021, after the market close.

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) - Get Report, a Smarter Way to Student®, today announced that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the second quarter of 2021 which ended June 30, 2021 on Monday, August 9, 2021, after the market close. Chegg will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on the same day.

To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-4018, or outside the U.S. + 1-201-689-8471. A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com under the Events & Presentations menu.

An audio replay will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on August 9th, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on August 16th, 2021, by calling 1-844-512-2921, or outside the U.S. 1-412-317-6671, with Conference ID 13721450. An audio archive of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com.

About Chegg

Chegg is A Smarter Way to Student®. We strive to improve educational outcomes by putting the student first. We support students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, save money on required materials, and learn the most in-demand skills. Our services are available online, anytime and anywhere. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

