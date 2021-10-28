Chegg Announces Academic Advisory Board

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report today announced a new academic advisory board, strengthening its commitment to student learning success and academic integrity, and helping every student achieve their best in school and beyond. The board, made up of senior academic officials, will provide feedback on Chegg's product offerings and strategies to help the company better understand faculty's needs and challenges.

The founding members are Dr. Paul J. LeBlanc, President of Southern New Hampshire University; Dr. Ann Kirschner, University Professor at The City University of New York and Dean Emerita of Macaulay Honors College; Dr. Paul Kim, Chief Technology Officer and Associate Dean of the Graduate School of Education at Stanford University; and Dr. Dana Born, Faculty Chair of the Senior Executive Fellows Program at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

"I am honored to join my colleagues on this important endeavor. We share a mission to ensure students have the tools and support they need to get the most out of their education. Above all, we share with Chegg a dedication to students, a belief in improved approaches to the assessment of their learning, and the necessity of ensuring academic integrity," said Paul LeBlanc, Chair of the Academic Advisory Board. "As higher education navigates the new digital landscape, this board will bring to Chegg the crucial perspective of academia. We hope to bring useful insights to Chegg as they develop educational content, partner with faculty, and help guarantee that students are offered the best learning opportunities possible during this period of great transformation in global education."

"Faculty are integral to students' success. I am excited to work with our new academic advisory board, who will provide invaluable insight on how Chegg can support students on their journey from high school to college and into their career," said Candace Sue, Head of Academic Relations at Chegg. "In partnering with these esteemed academics, we are taking another positive step to upholding our commitment to academic integrity, which is at the heart of our mission to serve students."

About the academic advisory board members:

Dr. Paul J. LeBlanc is President of Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU). Under the 17 years of Paul's direction, SNHU has grown from 2,800 students to over 170,000 learners and is the largest non-profit provider of online higher education in the country. Paul serves on the National Advisory Committee on Institutional Quality and Integrity (NACIQI) and on the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine's Board on Higher Education and Workforce. In 2018, Paul was awarded the prestigious TIAA Institute Hesburgh Award for Leadership Excellence in Higher Education. Paul immigrated to the United States as a child, was the first person in his extended family to attend college and is a graduate of Framingham State University (BA), Boston College (MA), and the University of Massachusetts (PhD). From 1993 to 1996 he directed a technology start up for Houghton Mifflin Publishing Company, was President of Marlboro College (VT) from 1996 to 2003 and became President of SNHU in 2003.

Dr. Ann Kirschner is an educator, board member, consultant, and writer. As University Professor at The City University of New York, she teaches and writes about innovation and higher education. She is an independent board member of the Movado Group, Noodle, and Strategic Cyber Ventures, and co-chair of the Princeton University Graduate School Advisory Council. She was the co-founding director of the Women in Technology and Entrepreneurship (WiTNY) initiative at CUNY and Cornell Tech. She is the author of Sala's Gift and Lady at the OK Corral, and is currently a contributor to Forbes.

Dr. Paul Kim is the Chief Technology Officer and Associate Dean of the Graduate School of Education at Stanford University. An education technology entrepreneur, Dr. Kim leads initiatives involving the design of learning technologies, educational research, and community development. He has served as an advisor to Asia Development Bank, National Science Foundation, and numerous education innovation committees of multiple nations including Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Oman, Vietnam, and South Korea. He founded Seeds of Empowerment, a non-profit global development organization, and its education projects such as 1001 Stories and SMILE (Stanford Mobile Inquiry-based Learning Environment) have received numerous recognitions and awards from international organizations such as United Nations. His book publications include "MOOC Revolution," "Coaching, not Teaching," "Culture Engineering," and "New Equilibrium."

Dr. Dana Born is Faculty Chair of the Senior Executive Fellows Program, Faculty Advisor of the Black Family Fellowship, and Lecturer in Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. She is a retired Brigadier General with 30 years of service in the United States Air Force. Prior to coming to Harvard, from 2004-2013, she served two terms as the Dean of the Faculty at the United States Air Force Academy, where she was also the Professor and Head of the Behavioral Sciences and Leadership Department.

About Chegg:

Millions of people Learn with Chegg. We strive to improve educational outcomes by putting the student first. We support students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, save money on required materials, and learn the most in-demand skills. Our services are available online, anytime, and anywhere. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California, and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

