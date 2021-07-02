Chef Tregaye Fraser Shares The Thrill Of The Grill With TipsOnTV Blog

ATLANTA, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Tregaye Fraser is best known for bringing fun and creativity to the foods everyone loves. Just in time for Independence Day, as the country is lifting restrictions and we can start to entertain again, this superstar chef shares some timely grilling ideas for National Grilling Month and the 4th of July holiday.

SURE-FIRE INGREDIENTS TO USE WHEN GRILLINGEverything goes better with cheese, and Wisconsin is the state of cheese. Wisconsin wins more awards for cheese than any other state, region, or country. Find a world of cheese in just one state. Check out these BBQ chicken tacos with peach gouda salsa for a main course. Add to that parmesan potato wedges with a lemony aioli and try this grilled juustoleipa and vegetable antipasto platter. Pro-tip: look for the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese badge on packaging nationwide for proven winners at local grocery stores. Find these recipes at Wisconsincheese.com.

FAVORITE BEVERAGESThis time of year, look for a beverage that will compliment grilling. 'Stellabrate' Summer with America's favorite semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wine, Stella Rosa! They have over 25 all-natural fruit flavors, including the new higher-alcohol Stella Rosa Royale. Whether the menu calls for sweet or savory the classic Rosso flavor is the perfect combination. With bolder flavors and aromas of strawberries, raspberries, and red berries, it is perfect for any backyard BBQ this summer! For more information, visit stellarosawines.com.

SAVING MONEY ON GRILLING FOR A PARTYTo spice up steaks with a quick rub or enhance veggies with the perfect sauce, check out Save A Lot. It is the go-to neighborhood value grocer and the ultimate destination for summer grilling essentials, offering quality ingredients and value to its customers every day. The one-stop-shop is where to find everything needed to become the neighborhood grill master. Now through September 6th, Save A Lot has their "99 Days of Summer" campaign where anyone could win thousands of dollars in daily deals and grand prizes, find weekly digital coupons, and more. For more information, visit savealot.com.

