Chef Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson At The New Centurion Lounge At DEN. (Photo: Business Wire)

Today, American Express (AXP) - Get Report announced that it will open its 14th Centurion Lounge at Denver International Airport (DEN) on February 1, 2021. Located in the Concourse C Mezzanine, the new lounge will cover more than 14,000-square-feet, making it the second-largest Centurion Lounge location to date. Card Members visiting the Denver Centurion Lounge will continue to see health-and-safety practices in place, as part of the " Centurion Lounge Commitment." These practices have been implemented across the lounge network and include socially distanced seating, reduced capacity, increased cleaning frequency, requirements to wear a face covering when entering the lounge, served food instead of buffets, and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005466/en/

American Express continues to expand The Centurion Lounge Network with the opening of its 14th Location at Denver International Airport (Photo: Business Wire)

The new location hosts a variety of locally inspired amenities, including American Express' first-ever Craft Beer Bar, which will offer rotating selections of some of Colorado's best local brews, a locally sourced Italian-inspired menu curated by award-winning Chef Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson, design features reminiscent of Denver's neighboring Rocky Mountains, immersive game options and more.

A recent Amex Trendex* survey found that half of consumers (49%) expect to travel by plane this summer. As consumers begin setting their sights on future travels, American Express is continuing to back Card Members whenever they may be ready to travel again through new and enhanced travel offerings, including the ongoing expansion of The Centurion Lounge Network.

"We're excited to unveil a new Centurion Lounge at one of the most frequented airports by our Premium Card Members, Denver International Airport, and provide a safe and comfortable space for our Card Members as they look to start their travels again," said Alexander Lee, Vice President of Travel Experiences and Benefits. "We collaborated closely with local partners to design a space that brings to life all of the unique offerings of Denver, from their renowned craft brewery and culinary scene, to the natural beauty of the Rocky Mountains."

Italian-Inspired Gastronomy

American Express will welcome James Beard Foundation Award-winning Chef, Restaurateur and co-founder of Frasca Hospitality Group and Scarpetta Wines, Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson, as the Executive Chef of the new Denver Centurion Lounge. Chef Lachlan developed a locally sourced menu inspired by his travels through the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region of Northern Italy, incorporating a variety of local and artisanal ingredients.

The Denver Centurion Lounge will be the first in the network to include a live action cooking station, where Card Members will be able to enjoy dishes prepared à la carte and even customize them to their personal preferences. The menu will rotate daily so that guests can enjoy freshly made breakfast and lunch items, such as: Gubana French Toast and Rigatoni al Portonat.

Local Denver Brews and Gaming on The Go

Nodding to the city's 70+ breweries, the Craft Beer Bar 1 features rotating seasonal selections from local Colorado breweries. Upon opening the lounge will feature brews from Denver Beer Co, ODD13 Brewery, Breckenridge Brewery and Left Hand Brewing Company. Guests can also enjoy a complimentary full bar with Colorado-inspired cocktails created by renowned mixologist Jim Meehan and wine selections handpicked by wine authority Anthony Giglio.

The new lounge also has a game room with a variety of options, including pool and shuffleboard tables, as well as custom, large-scale classics such as Connect Four and Checkers. As part of The Centurion Lounge Commitment, games will be cleaned and sanitized after each use.

Mile High City-Inspired Design

The new lounge has locally inspired design touches throughout the space, reminiscent of the natural environment and scenery throughout the city of Denver. This includes geometric ceiling installations that mimic the mountainous area, a mural of the Rocky Mountains and a two-sided living wall visible from within the lounge and from the concourse below.

"We are happy to be able to offer Card Members a new place to enjoy and rest their feet while they wait for their flight," said Denver International Airport Chief Executive Officer, Kim Day. "It's a pleasure to welcome our first non-airline lounge to Denver, and to welcome the American Express Centurion Lounge to the DEN family."

This new Lounge builds on the recent progress American Express has made to expand and enhance The Centurion Lounge network, including the introduction of The Centurion Lounge Commitment as well as plans to open a new location in London's Heathrow Airport later this year, and expand locations in Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, New York's LaGuardia Airport and Las Vegas McCarran International Airport.

*Amex Trendex Methodology:

This online poll was conducted by Morning Consult between January 22-24, 2021 among a national sample of 2,000 general population travelers with a household income of at least $70K, and defined as adults who traveled by air at least once in 2019. Results from the survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

ABOUT THE CENTURION LOUNGE

The Centurion Lounge is the signature lounge program within the broader American Express Global Lounge Collection, which includes access to American Express Centurion Lounges, international American Express lounges, Delta Sky Club® for Card Members flying on Delta, Priority Pass TM Select Lounges upon enrollment, Airspace Lounges, MAG U.S. Escape Lounges and Plaza Premium Lounges--a total of more than 1,300 lounges across 140 countries and counting.

In addition to the recent new openings of The Centurion Lounge at John F. Kennedy Airport and Denver International Airport, American Express is working towards opening its newest lounge location later this year in London's Heathrow Airport.

Access to The Centurion Lounge is complimentary and exclusive for Platinum Card Members, Centurion Members and Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Card Members and provides places to relax and recharge while traveling the globe. Platinum Card Members may enter with up to two travel companions at no additional charge. Centurion Members may enter with their immediate family or up to two travel companions. Platinum and Centurion Card Members may purchase access to The Centurion Lounge for additional guests for $50 each guest. Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Card Members may bring up to two guests at a per-visit rate of $50 per person, per location. 2

Card Members can find a lounge at the Global Lounge Collection website or by using the American Express® App. They can also check into select Centurion Lounges through the mobile check-in tool within the American Express® App, which was recently enhanced through LoungeBuddy. In the coming days LoungeBuddy will also refresh its popular mobile app to provide an enhanced user experience so that travelers can more easily find airport lounges they can access on their upcoming journeys.

Lounge access is just one of the many ways American Express backs Card Members' journeys, when they're ready to travel, with additional offerings available for Platinum Card and Centurion Members through American Express Travel and their Concierge, including access to the Fine Hotels + Resorts program, The Hotel Collection, International Airline Program, The Global Dining Collection, and more.

ABOUT DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Denver International Airport is the fifth-busiest airport in the United States. With more than 69 million passengers traveling through the airport each year, DEN is one of the busiest airline hubs in the world's largest aviation market. DEN is the primary economic engine for the state of Colorado, generating more than $33 billion for the region annually. For more information visit www.FlyDenver.com, check us out on YouTube and Instagram, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

1Must be of legal drinking age to consume alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly. 2Subject to availability/capacity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005466/en/