Chef Jet Tila And Chef Laura Vitale Bring Thai Ingredients To Italian Food

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Jet Tila and prominent Italian Chef Laura Vitale have launched a new YouTube episode of Thai Food at Home with Jet Tila ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PV-iJMYx8Qw). The dynamic duo cooks a three-course menu: Thai Green Curry Chicken by Chef Jet, Thai Basil Chicken Pasta by Chef Laura, and an authentic Pineapple Coconut Colada. The show demonstrates that Thai ingredients can be used in Italian food. In a moment of nostalgia, Chef Laura Vitale reveals she is fond of fish sauce. The umami-rich fish sauce from Thailand reminded her of growing up in Italy, with her grandfather who was a sardine fisherman. Thai fish sauce is made from sardines!

"Chef Laura Vitale has a genuinely dedicated following for Italian cuisine. We invited her to try cooking Thai food, and to do experimental Italian cooking with Thai ingredients," says Ms. Kwanapa Phivnil, Executive Director of Thai Trade Center Los Angeles (TTCLA), who produced the video.

To reach the maximum audience possible, an omnichannel distribution strategy was used. The episode debuted on "Laura in the Kitchen" on YouTube ( www.youtube.com/user/LauraVitalesKitchen), to reach its 3.8 million followers. Alternate versions of the video were then published on Chef Jet Tila's YouTube ( www.youtube.com/watch?v=WjySgWzK6k4), and Thai Trade USA's social media pages.

Thai Food at Home with Jet Tila is cooking video series showcasing variety of Thai healthy ingredients from Thailand that Chef Jet Tila uses all the time. These include but are not limited to premium Hom Mali Jasmine Rice, palm sugar, tamarind, fish sauce and coconut products. Most of the products have on their label, next to Product of Thailand, an emblem, "Thailand Trust Mark" ("TTM"). This means they are from Thai manufacturers who are serious about producing excellent quality products that consumers can trust. After rigorous inspection by concerned Thai government agencies, the products were awarded the right to claim this prestige emblem.

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) is an agency of the Thailand Ministry of Commerce. Through Thai Trade Center, their overseas offices are located worldwide including four in the United States: Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Miami. DITP works closely with international trade communities, both in Thailand and abroad, to create good business relationships that would result in mutual benefit.

