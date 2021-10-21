Cheese Market By Product Type, Type, Source, Nature, Distribution Channel, Application And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cheese Market by Product Type (Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan, American Cheese, and Blue Cheese), Type (Cheese Product and Cheese Powder), Source (Animal and Plant), Nature, Distribution Channel, Application, and...

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cheese Market by Product Type (Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan, American Cheese, and Blue Cheese), Type (Cheese Product and Cheese Powder), Source (Animal and Plant), Nature, Distribution Channel, Application, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global cheese market size is estimated to be valued at USD 88.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 105.9 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The awareness regarding the health benefits of cheese is one of the key factors that is gaining consumer attention.

By nature, the conventional segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Conventional cheese is available in multiple varieties and styles crafted to meet the global consumer demand. Conventional cheese products have been around for a long time; thus, the market for the same is considered saturated. While conventional cheese has been used traditionally, the advent of organically produced cheese has generated new revenue pockets for cheese manufacturers worldwide.

By distribution channel, the retail segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The retail sector is projected to dominate the market as the pandemic has highlighted the importance of home cooking and stocking foodstuff, due to which there has been an upscale in the retail sales of cheese. Moreover, the longer shelf life of cheese products and a surge in demand for food products rich in protein content boost the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region has a well-established dairy industry, which subsequently proves the potential for growth of the cheese market in these regions. Hectic work schedules, along with the rising prevalence of western food culture, represent some of the significant factors strengthening the cheese market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

The cheese market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World including South America, Africa, and the Middle East.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Cheese Market4.2 Europe: Cheese Market, by Key Distribution Channel & Country4.3 Cheese Market, by Product Type4.4 Cheese Market, by Distribution Channel & Region4.5 Cheese Market, by Type4.6 Cheese Market, by Source

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators5.2.1 Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions, Such as Asia-Pacific and South America5.2.2 Increasing Population Density5.2.3 Effects of Rapid Urbanization and Westernization5.3 Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers5.3.1.1 Growing Fast-Food Industry5.3.1.2 Rising Influence of Western Cuisines Across the World5.3.2 Restraints5.3.2.1 Rising Concern Over the Adverse Health Effects of Cheese Consumption5.3.3 Opportunities5.3.3.1 Emergence of Plant-Based Cheese Alternatives5.3.3.2 Growth of the Cheese Market in Emerging Economies5.3.4 Challenges5.3.4.1 Regulatory Influence5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics5.4.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Cheese Supply Chain

6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Value Chain6.2.1 Raw Material Sourcing6.2.2 Manufacturing of Cheese6.2.3 Quality and Safety Controllers6.2.4 Packaging6.2.5 Marketing & Distribution6.2.6 End-Use Industry6.3 Trade Data: Cheese Market6.3.1 Processed Cheese6.3.2 Processed Cheese6.3.3 Processed Cheese6.4 Pricing Analysis: Cheese Market6.5 Market Map and Ecosystem Cheese Market6.5.1 Demand Side6.5.2 Supply Side6.6 Trends Impacting Buyers6.7 Regulatory Framework6.7.1 North America: Regulatory Framework6.7.2 Europe: Regulatory Framework6.7.3 Asia-Pacific: Regulatory Framework6.7.4 South America: Regulatory Framework6.8 Patent Analysis6.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.10 Case Studies

7 Cheese Market, by Product Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Cheddar7.2.1 Versatile Application of Cheddar Cheese to Drive Its Market Growth7.3 Mozzarella7.3.1 Mozzarella Cheese Finds Major Application in Italian Cuisine7.4 Parmesan7.4.1 Hard Texture of Parmesan Cheese to Offer Ease in Storage and Distribution7.5 American Cheese7.5.1 Longer Shelf Life of American Cheese to Fuel Its Demand7.6 Blue Cheese7.6.1 Multifunctional Health Benefits of Blue Cheese to Drive the Demand7.7 Other Product Types

8 Cheese Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Sauces, Dressings, Dips, and Condiments8.2.1 Cheese Powder Viewed as a Stable and Flavorful Ingredient in Sauces, Dressings, Dips, and Condiments8.3 Sweet & Savory Snacks8.3.1 Growing Fast-Food Industry Promotes the Application of Cheese Powder in Sweet & Savory Snacks8.4 Bakery & Confectionery8.4.1 Cheese Powder Helps Enhance the Texture and Flavor of Bakery Products8.5 Ready Meals8.5.1 Demand for Cheese-Based On-The-Go Food Products to Drive the Market8.6 Other Applications

9 Cheese Market, by Nature9.1 Introduction9.2 Conventional9.2.1 Lower Prices of Conventional Cheese to Boost the Global Demand9.3 Organic9.3.1 Rising Awareness About the Benefits of Organic Cheese to Accelerate Its Demand

10 Cheese Market, by Type10.1 Introduction10.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Cheese Market, by Type10.2.1 Realistic Scenario10.2.2 Pessimistic Scenario10.2.3 Optimistic Scenario10.3 Cheese Products10.3.1 Various Forms of Cheese Products and Longer Shelf Life to Augment the Demand for Cheese Products10.3.2 Solid10.3.3 Semi-Liquid10.4 Cheese Powder10.4.1 Escalated Popularity of Novel Cheese Formulations to Propel the Cheese Powder Market

11 Cheese Market, by Distribution Channel11.1 Introduction11.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Cheese Market, by Distribution Channel11.2.1 Realistic Scenario11.2.2 Pessimistic Scenario11.2.3 Optimistic Scenario11.3 Retail11.3.1 Home Cooking and Stocking of Foodstuff to Boost the Market Growth of the Retail Sector11.4 Foodservice11.4.1 Cheese-Based Food Items Offered by Quick-Service Restaurants to Drive the Cheese Market11.5 Food Manufacturers11.5.1 Manufacture of Food Products Infused with Cheese Involves Extensive R&D and Innovation

12 Cheese Market, by Source12.1 Introduction12.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Cheese Market, by Source12.2.1 Realistic Scenario12.2.2 Pessimistic Scenario12.2.3 Optimistic Scenario12.3 Animal12.3.1 Overall Nutrient Content of Animal-Based Cheese to Drive the Market12.4 Plant12.4.1 The Fast-Growing Trend of Veganism to Fuel the Market for Plant-Based Cheese

13 Cheese Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Overview14.2 Market Share Analysis, 202014.3 Revenue Analysis of Key Players14.4 COVID-19 Specific Company Response14.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)14.5.1 Stars14.5.2 Pervasive Players14.5.3 Emerging Leaders14.5.4 Participants14.5.5 Product Footprint14.6 Cheese Market, Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 202014.6.1 Progressive Companies14.6.2 Starting Blocks14.6.3 Responsive Companies14.6.4 Dynamic Companies14.7 Competitive Scenario14.7.1 New Product Launches14.7.2 Deals

15 Company Profiles15.1 Key Players15.1.1 Arla Foods15.1.2 Glanbia15.1.3 Fonterra15.1.4 The Kraft Heinz Company15.1.5 Saputo15.1.6 Bel Group15.1.7 Dalter Alimentari Spa15.1.8 Frieslandcampina15.1.9 Dmk Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH 15.1.10 Lactalis International 15.1.11 Meiji Holdings 15.1.12 Amul 15.1.13 Savencia Sa 15.1.14 Land O'Lakes 15.1.15 Kerry Group15.2 Other Key Players15.2.1 Adm15.2.2 Good Planet Foods (Gpf)15.2.3 Danone15.2.4 Violife15.2.5 Miyoko's Creamery15.2.6 Daiya15.2.7 Follow Your Heart

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kt4j41

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cheese-market-by-product-type-type-source-nature-distribution-channel-application-and-region---global-forecast-to-2026-301405997.html

SOURCE Research and Markets