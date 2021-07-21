Cheers To A Beer-y Great Fall Full Of Events In Beaumont, Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Bon Temps Beaumont Campaign promised good times for all to wash 2020 from memory and start fresh.

BEAUMONT, Texas, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Bon Temps Beaumont Campaign promised good times for all to wash 2020 from memory and start fresh. We're doing that in a big way this fall with a stacked event lineup ready for any traveler wanting to experience some Cajun fun and Texas hospitality.

Cheers to a stacked fall festival lineup in Southeast Texas.

Two festivals in one day, Beaumont Events will be hosting the 13th Annual Beaumont Jazz + Blues Fest along with the 6th Annual Beaumont Craft Beer Festival on September 18, 2021. Beaumont Craft Beer Fest is an indoor/outdoor event at the Event Centre in downtown Beaumont and historically sells out within hours. Attendees can sample selections, meet brewers, and get FREE entry to the adjacent Jazz + Blues Fest.

The Beaumont Jazz + Blues Fest boasts an incredible lineup of live performances by The Suffers, Mike Zito, Theresa Grayson, and other regional musicians. The outdoor festival will include specialty beer, food trucks, and fun for the entire family in downtown Beaumont.

Dogtoberfest is an annual event that gives visitors and their canine companions a memorable day of great food, music, and furry fun. Hosted by Beaumont Main Street on October 9, 2021, included in the festivities are a Strut Your Mutt Competition, PAW Readings, Puppy Kissing Booth, PAW-traitures, and other four-legged friendly activities. Dog paraphernalia is available for purchase, and awards are given for Best Master/Dog Look-Alike, Best Dressed Dog, Cutest Dog, Best Tail Waggin', Most Talented Dog, and more,

To cap off the season, raise a stein at Oktoberfest in Rogers Park on October 16, 2021. The family-friendly event offers authentic polka and live music, food trucks, and more. There will be a large beer garden offering a selection of craft and German Oktoberfest-style beers, and admission is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the entertainment and cheers with a beer.

About Visit Beaumont : On the border between Louisiana and the Lone Star State, Beaumont is a little bit Cajun, a lot Texan, and 100% unique for the South. Come explore the bayous, birding, and unique culinary landscape and see where the world was changed forever in one of America's original Boomtowns.

