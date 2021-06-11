Checks & Balances Project Reaffirms Longstanding Independence

TYSONS CORNER, Va., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Checks and Balances Project (C&BP) today released the following statement in response to recent news coverage questioning the independence of its investigative work.

Checks & Balances Project has used high-impact investigative journalism to expose corrupt politicians and corporations

For more than 10 years, Checks & Balances Project has used a combination of high-impact investigative journalism, blogging and watchdog work to expose public officials and organizations that abuse the public trust. We're proud of our mission and our reporting.

A recent news story implied C&BP is part of the public relations firm Tigercomm.

It's true that C&BP and Tigercomm have a long relationship. We and our fiscal sponsor, Renew American Prosperity, are clients of Tigercomm, which consistently punches above its weight in service to its clients. It's a working relationship that we're proud of. But we're our own project that is part of RAP and our reporting is not dictated by Tigercomm or its clients. Instead, our reporting stands on its own and generates results.

We're proud of our work at C&BP, which fills a growing and important void in investigative reporting around the country as the traditional news media continues to shrink.

About Checks and Balances ProjectChecks and Balances Project is an investigative watchdog blog holding government officials, lobbyists, and corporate management accountable to the public. Funding for C&BP is provided by Renew American Prosperity and individual donors.

