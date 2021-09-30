Checkout.com Continues Executive Expansion Drive With First CMO And CHRO

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global payments provider Checkout.com today announced Leela Srinivasan as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Kerry Van Voris as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), both formative executive appointments on the company's exponential growth journey.

The news comes on the heels of T. Rowe Price's Céline Dufétel joining as the company's CFO just a few weeks ago—as well as Ott Kaukver as CTO and Nick Worswick as CRO earlier in the year [1] . It also diversifies the leadership bench, with female executives now representing 55% of the senior management team.

As part of this expansion, Checkout.com also appointed Deliveroo's Pete Farr as VP People Operations, and DocuSign's Adrian Wainwright as VP Global Communications.

Guillaume Pousaz, CEO and Founder of Checkout.com, said:"As we continue to build the platform that powers payments for the largest enterprises globally, it's vital that we have the right executive leadership in place. In Kerry and Leela, we have two world-class examples. I'm excited to welcome them to the team, and to be working with them as we drive our growth at scale."

Technology marketing veteran Srinivasan joins Checkout.com from experience management platform leader Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey), where she had been the CMO for the past three and a half years. She was previously CMO at hiring platform Lever and has held senior marketing roles at LinkedIn and OpenTable. She is a board member of global work marketplace Upwork.

"As consumers, we interact with eCommerce and digital payments daily without ever giving it a second thought—but behind many beloved brands you'll find Checkout.com's technology powering global payments. The business is a true innovator, unlocking enormous value for its merchants in the digital economy. I'm delighted to join and I can't wait to work with the team on this next phase of growth," said Srinivasan.

Technology HR leader Van Voris joins later this year from healthtech provider Oscar Health, where she served as Chief People Officer for the past four years and led the business through its recent IPO. Prior to Oscar Health, Van Voris held leadership positions at Amazon, Bridgewater and Microsoft.

"My passion is enabling people to achieve their potential—and at Checkout.com we have an incredible team tackling an important mission to help our merchants unlock their own potential. I am looking forward to partnering with Guillaume and the executive team to support our growth and cement our position as one of the world's leading fintech employers," said Van Voris.

The two new executives will be based out of Checkout.com's New York office, joining more than 1,500 colleagues from 19 offices around the world.

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com empowers businesses to adapt and innovate. The company's technology makes payments seamless for brands such as Klarna, Virgin, Revolut, Farfetch, Shein, Grab and many more. Flexible solutions, granular data, and instant insights help global enterprises launch new products in new markets and create outstanding customer experiences. Checkout.com provides the fastest, most reliable payments in more than 150 currencies, with in-country acquiring, world-class fraud filters and reporting through one API. Checkout.com can accept all major international credit and debit cards, as well as popular alternative and local payment methods. The company launched in 2012 and now has a team of over 1500 people across 19 offices worldwide, offering local expertise where it's needed. Find out more at www.checkout.com .

