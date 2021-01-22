CheckedUp Receives Certification From Point Of Care Communication Council

The 100% digital point of care network and ad delivery platform is among the first to earn certification for all of its product lines from the Point of Care Communication Council (POC3)

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CheckedUp is proud to announce that it is one of the first companies to have all of their product lines certified under the Point of Care Communication Council's (POC3) updated Verification and Validation guidelines for 2021.

Founded by Dr. Richard M Awdeh, CheckedUp is the premier fully digital patient education platform at the point of care. CheckedUp offers 100% digital, addressable push devices (Waiting Room TVs + Interactive Exam Room Wallboards) that reach healthcare providers and patients across the US. This year, CheckedUp also created a virtual waiting room for patients to ensure safety, comfort, and quality education while waiting to see their doctor.

The Point of Care Communication Council (PoC3), a nonprofit organization focused on advocating for the effective use of the point of care (POC) channel to advance health and healthcare outcomes, recently announced the release of its official Verification and Validation Guidance for 2021. The guidance, originally published in October 2019, was created by the PoC3 Verification & Validation Committee with added insight from its Industry Advisory Council

Dr. Richard M. Awdeh, who is co-Chair of the board of the POC3 council, has this to say of the honor, "This has been the result of years of work from the POC3, audit partners, and the POC3 Industry Advisory Council to create guidelines to promote transparency and audit in the point of care marketing space. We are proud to be among the first to have received the seal of approval."

SVP of Operations, Marion Parish, a veteran having spent 15 years in the space, most recently at Outfront Media, added, "This is an important milestone for our team at CheckedUp as we continue to forge ahead building the largest specialty focused digital out of home network in point of care."

POC companies work with third-party auditing firms (the Alliance for Audited Media and BPA Worldwide) to validate network size, network health and campaign performance. CheckedUp is honored to join other esteemed POC3 member companies in the initial batch of companies receiving the seal.

The updated guidance for 2021 provides the industry with further direction regarding standardized auditing protocols and terminology which will provide additional transparency during the purchase of PoC advertising.

About CheckedUp

CheckedUp is one of New York's fastest growing healthcare technology growth companies and is the only 100% digital, push technology platform designed for specialty point of care. CheckedUp has deployed a state-of-the-art platform into Specialty Healthcare facilities across the United States to actively engage patients, caregivers, and physicians in the waiting room, exam room, and at home. As a healthcare technology leader, CheckedUp aspires to create better educated and more confident patients and physicians who are empowered to make better health decisions together. CheckedUp was ranked #279 on Inc. 5,000's list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US. Learn more at www.CheckedUp.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/checkedup-receives-certification-from-point-of-care-communication-council-301213368.html

