Check Point Software Technologies Sponsors The Smart Factory @ Wichita By Deloitte to Demonstrate The Need For An Integrated Cyber Security Approach

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) - Get Report, a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced it has become a sponsor of The Smart Factory @ Wichita , a new Industry 4.0 immersive experience center by Deloitte. The sponsorship identifies the need for cyber security as a core component of any secure smart factory and enables Check Point customers' access to experience the advanced manufacturing methods and technologies at the heart of digital transformation.

As a sponsor, Check Point Software will work with Deloitte to advance the execution of smart factories and enable manufacturers to adopt Industry 4.0 technologies that boost quality, productivity and sustainability, in a digitally secure manner. As part of the sponsorship, Check Point will leverage the powerful ecosystem of The Smart Factory @ Wichita to help customers secure their manufacturing infrastructures and supply chains. From augmented workforce efficiency through asset intelligence to smart warehousing solutions, the digital transformations that manufacturers are undertaking requires a comprehensive cyber security architecture to keep every element of a smart factory safe from ransomware attacks and hackers.

"The increasing connectivity of smart factories and the convergence of OT and IT networks expands the attack surface of industrial manufacturing and critical infrastructure facilities," says Dan Yerushalmi, Chief Customer Officer at Check Point Software Technologies. "Cyber attacks in the US alone have increased over 300% in the past 9 months creating the need for consolidated cyber security architecture that minimizes risk exposure across IT and OT environments, and blocks attacks before they reach critical assets."

The Smart Factory @ Wichita is a highly digitized, connected production facility that uses technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics to help companies manufacture products, create new business value, unlock data-driven insights, and automate or eliminate business processes. These technologies enable people to do their jobs in a more productive and efficient manner while improving quality and overall safety. The Smart Factory @ Wichita will bring secure digital transformations to life by demonstrating how to merge existing technologies with new innovations, sparking a dialogue about how companies can accelerate their journeys toward scalable and sustainable capabilities.

"We are thrilled to have Check Point Software onboard as a Builder sponsor of the Smart Factory @ Wichita to accelerate the secure adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies and the value it can bring to manufacturers across their business ecosystem," said Stephen Laaper, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "The integrated cyber approach that Check Point brings to the Smart Factory @ Wichita, and the combined power and effort of our sponsors will enhance the experience and outcome available to clients that walk through the factory doors, accelerating the speed and adoption of a secure digital transformation for their organization."

