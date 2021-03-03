Check Point Software Joins Forces With SimilarWeb To Improve Security Awareness For Consumers

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. , a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has announced a new alliance with SimilarWeb Ltd. , a leading digital intelligence company. The two companies will integrate statistical domain trends and security web threats generated by Check Point's ThreatCloud with SimilarWeb digital intelligence solutions. Both companies will share threat intelligence to improve their threat detection and improve security awareness for their respective users. The combination of SimilarWeb's traffic awareness and Check Point's threat intelligence will foster a more secure, reliable and transparent Internet for the greater good.

As the Covid-19 pandemic altered employee environments and drove a massive shift to remote work, it also introduced advanced cyber-threats. A recent survey by Check Point highlights that 42% of respondents believe preventing phishing and social engineering attacks will be the biggest security challenge for 2021. With this new integration, consumers can verify a webpage's security and evaluate a domain's threat assessment through SimilarWeb's services. This transparency will help prevent users from falling victim to potential malicious attacks.

"We're excited to team up with SimilarWeb and provide an extra layer of threat intelligence that will enhance security awareness for SimilarWeb users," said Dror Levy, Head of Consumer Sales at Check Point Software Technologies. "To stay ahead of threats, we must be proactive and work together to leave no part of an organization's attack surface unmonitored."

"Check Point is an innovator in cyber security and we're pleased to be working with them to improve the value of our digital intelligence offerings to our customers," said Benjamin Seror, Chief Product Officer at Similarweb. "This alliance recognizes that security is now an essential component of a successful digital growth strategy."

The integration with SimilarWeb further underlines Check Point's commitment to "secure your everything". With Check Point's ThreatCloud intelligence, SimilarWeb is joining forces with the largest collaborative security network, delivering threat data and attack trends from a global network of threat sensors, inspecting over 3 billion websites and 600 million files, and identifying more than 250 million malware activities every day.

About SimilarWeb: As the most trusted platform for understanding online behavior, millions of people rely on SimilarWeb insights to strengthen their knowledge of the digital world. We empower anyone — from the curious individual to the enterprise business leader — to make smarter decisions by understanding why things happen across the digital ecosystem.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( www.checkpoint.com ) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5 th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers multilevel security architecture, "Infinity" Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention, which defends enterprises' cloud, network and mobile device held information. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

