CheapOair Celebrates National Plan For Vacation Day With A Road Trip Round-Up!

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuesday, January 26 marks National Plan for Vacation Day. Created by the U.S. Travel Association to remind Americans to plan all their time off and use their PTO, this much needed observation arrives just in time, as we attempt to shake off the collective lethargy created by the ordeals of 2020.

International travel can be challenging, particularly in light of the most recent CDC Order, but CheapOair wants you to know that domestic travel opportunities abound to explore America and maintain safe and covid-aware travel practices.

Reach for America - The Road Awaits!

Colorado Ski Towns

Fly into Denver International Airport and beautiful Breckenridge is 90 miles away. From there, you're only 2 hours and 20 minutes away from Aspen and Telluride is 4 hours and 10 minutes more. The skiing is world-class, and if hiking is more your style, you'll have ample opportunity to indulge.

Montana

Start with a flight to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport then grab a car for the 1 hour and 44 minutes ride to West Yellowstone, Montana. From there a 2 hour drive will get you to Bozeman. You can finish with the 5 hour 30 minutes ride to Whitefish, which is so near to Canada the closest airport is Calgary International. Be prepared to take a lot of pictures, since "Big Sky Country" never disappoints.

Mammoth Lakes

Beginning at Los Angeles International Airport, you can hit the road for a drive to Mammoth Lakes, with stops along the way in Lone Pine, Big Pine and Bishop. The scenery is breathtaking, and you'll experience a lesser-known part of the California mystique.

New England

Only 46 miles from Boston's Logan International Airport, see Thatcher Island and immerse yourself in Revolutionary War history in Rockport, Massachusetts. Follow this with a scenic 2 hour 40 minutes drive to Woodstock, Vermont, and round out your New England experience with a visit to the rocky shoreline of Ogunquit, Maine.

"On average, half of Americans leave a large percentage of their vacation time unused," says Sam S. Jain, CEO of Fareportal the company behind online travel agencies CheapOair and One Travel. "Experts have weighed in on the many benefits of de-stressing with some time away from the day-to-day. These trips and many more await, so take note of National Plan for Vacation Day. Plan your future trips now and see more of our beautiful country in 2021!"

Please note:With COVID-19 still prevalent, be sure to check local and international travel laws and notices for any restrictions, rules, and safety guidelines that may be in place. For additional information please visit the CDC website for up-to-date health and wellness information.

