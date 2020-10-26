Chayora's TJ1 Data Centre Confirmed As First OCP READY™ Facility In China

HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chayora Limited, an international infrastructure investor, developer and operator of hyperscale data centre campuses in China, today was confirmed by the Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) to be the first data...

HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chayora Limited, an international infrastructure investor, developer and operator of hyperscale data centre campuses in China, today was confirmed by the Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) to be the first data centre facility having achieved OCP Ready™ certification in China.

This data centre, located to serve the Greater Beijing region in Tianjin, China, is the first data centre in China to receive this OCP certification and demonstrates the exceptional build and international standards of operation, designed to suit the explosive demand for processing in the China market.

Chayora's TJ1 facility has exceeded the guidelines created by the OCP Data Centre Facility Project Team and serves as a reference for data centre operators and tenants who want to understand the fundamental facility requirements to deploy OCP hardware into their IT space. Facilities that meet the OCP READY™ requirements and approved by the OCP Data Center Facilities Project receive the certification as an OCP Ready™ facility.

Chayora's data centre is one of a kind, scaleable from retail colocation to hyperscale and up to 25,000 racks with more than 300 MVA gross power available. Offering ultra-low latency data transmission to Beijing's Central Business District at <2ms per round trip, all data halls are designed to accommodate the high demand for smaller scale data storage requirements, including high density requirements with 30kVA/rack at a leading edge power usage effectiveness (PUE) of ≤1.2. Cloud and carrier neutral, with guaranteed performance availability of the equipment infrastructure including redundant and dual-powered servers, storage, network links and other IT components and with China-leading security standards featuring six security zones and nine security layers, this facility really is leading the way.

"We could not be more delighted to join the OCP community and share our unique perspectives on opening such a magnificent facility in China. As the first OCP READY™ facility in China, this certification confirms the absolute attention to world class design and build standards. We are holding our official launch event on October 29 th and would be delighted for any OCP members to join us and view a virtual fly-through of our incredible facility," said Jonathan Berney, COO of Chayora.

Chayora's new site can be viewed first-hand via registration for the launch event on Thursday 29 th October at 0900 HK (live event) https://apevents.idc.com/d/p7q4wz/4W?RefID=Chayora or 0900 UK time (replay) here https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-Y2TJEYMTW2rMjMV_EVbSA

"As the momentum for open hardware designs continues to grow in north Asia, having data centers that are optimised for OCP designs becomes increasingly important. Having Chayora as our first OCP READY™ data center in China ensures those enterprises deploying OCP solutions that they will have a strong data center operator who understands open hardware and is committed to openness, scale and efficiency" stated Steve Helvie, Vice President of Channel Development for the Open Compute Project Foundation.

"An OCP READY™ data center has been through a thorough peer review process and achieved recognition for implementing the industry's best practices for efficiency and scale. These facilities provide cost and efficiency-optimized operation now and well into the future" stated Mark Dansie, a key member of the OCP DC Facilities Project Team and leader of the OCP READY™ program

Chayora's OCP Ready™ facility is now listed on the OCP Marketplace.

About the Open Compute Project Foundation

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) was initiated in 2011 with a mission to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center's networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs. OCP's collaboration model is being applied beyond the data center, helping to advance the telecom industry & EDGE infrastructure.

About ChayoraChayora Limited, headquartered in Hong Kong, is wholly-owned by Chayora Holdings Limited, a Cayman Island-based company. Chayora develops hyperscale, world-class designed and operated, scalable data centres and data centre campuses in China. Chayora serves global Fortune 500 companies and premium Chinese data centre operators offering cloud services, ICT services, financial services, wholesale colocation or other services offerings dependent on intensive, high quality data centre infrastructure in China.

For more information about Chayora, visit www.chayora.com.

