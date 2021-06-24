Chatmeter Recognized As Leader In G2 Summer Reports

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatmeter , the leader in local search marketing and online reputation management, today announced it has earned recognition in multiple G2 2021 Summer Reports.

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatmeter , the leader in local search marketing and online reputation management, today announced it has earned recognition in multiple G2 2021 Summer Reports. Chatmeter's G2 achievement comes after being recently named as a top reputation management software on the 2021 Capterra Shortlist and the Software Advice Front Runners list.

G2 is a peer-to-peer business software review website, leveraging customer feedback to rank the best business software and services. Chatmeter was recognized as a leader in the following categories:

Online Reputation Management

Enterprise Online Reputation Management

Mid-Market Online Reputation Management

Small-Business Online Reputation Management

Mid-Market Local Marketing

Social Media Analytics

"When I see Chatmeter sweep the reputation management category from small-business to enterprise markets, it's truly a testament to Chatmeter's ability to deliver a compelling solution for a wide variety of customers," said Collin Holmes, CEO & Founder of Chatmeter. "That's always been the goal with Chatmeter, to help businesses improve their reputation, customer loyalty, and ultimately drive new customers into their locations."

In addition to the above leader distinctions, Chatmeter also earned the following Summer 2021 badges in the categories of Reputation Management, Local SEO, Local Listing Management, Local Marketing, Social Media Analytics, or Social Media Management:

Best Meets Requirements (Enterprise)

Users Most Likely to Recommend (Enterprise)

Users Most Likely to Recommend (Mid-Market)

High Performer (Enterprise)

High Performer (Mid-Market)

High Performer (Small-Business)

High Performer (Summer)

Momentum Leader (Summer)

Highest User Adoption (Summer)

Highest User Adoption (Enterprise)

Easiest Admin (Mid-Market)

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 680,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

Learn more about why brands choose Chatmeter. Read our reviews on G2.

About ChatmeterConsumers have high expectations for brands to deliver accurate information with convenience. Chatmeter ( www.chatmeter.com) gives multi-location brands the tools to manage the online to offline customer journey by focusing on improving online reputation, business listings and local SEO rankings.

Established in 2009, Chatmeter now analyzes billions of customer reviews, social media mentions and sentiments from hundreds of sources to help businesses keep a pulse on all of their locations. Fortune 5000 companies rely on Chatmeter's expertise in multi-location brand management to make confident business decisions that provide a competitive advantage at every location. From search rankings to business listings, store pages and more, Chatmeter is the trusted solution for driving traffic and revenue to local businesses in over 40 industries including retail, healthcare, financial services, real estate, food services, and automotive.

