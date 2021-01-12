Chatmeter Named Winner Of 2021 BIG Innovation Award By Business Intelligence Group

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatmeter , the leader in local search marketing and reputation management, was named a winner of the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards presented by Business Intelligence Group. The BIG Innovation Awards celebrates organizations and individuals whose innovations change the way the world is experienced. Chatmeter was carefully selected by a panel of leaders and experts.

Chatmeter empowers multi-location brands and agencies across the globe to create seamless customer experiences both online and in-store. Chatmeter's innovative local SEO and reputation management software gives businesses the tools needed to expand their online presence and connect with consumers everywhere.

"Managing the ever changing landscape of platforms that provide social, search, location and review based services can be overwhelming for businesses with even a single location, and impractical for those who span hundreds or thousands. Chatmeter's core platform is constantly evolving to provide a single management platform that provides pertinent, real time data about the reputation, health and wellbeing of an organization's products and services through advanced integrations, data analytics, sentiment analysis and intuitive reporting and altering." said Dan Cunningham, Chief Technology Officer of Chatmeter.

Chatmeter's product launches in 2020 include:

LocationHQ Mobile App - Chatmeter's mobile app gives access to our product's reputation management and local SEO tools on the go. With sporadic changes to COVID-19 safety regulations, the mobile app has played a large role in helping businesses make accurate location updates anytime and anywhere.

Bulk Listings Editor - Chatmeter's bulk listings editor gives multi-location businesses the ability to make edits and updates to local listings in bulk. Our Bulk Listings Editor tool was developed to help users quickly and efficiently make location updates during these uncertain times.

- Chatmeter's bulk listings editor gives multi-location businesses the ability to make edits and updates to local listings in bulk. Our Bulk Listings Editor tool was developed to help users quickly and efficiently make location updates during these uncertain times. Social Suite - In 2020, Chatmeter added Instagram, LinkedIn and Google Posts functionality to our existing social media management tool. Social media usage among consumers has skyrocketed since the start of COVID-19. The addition of these two social platforms has streamlined our users' social media strategy and ability to communicate with consumers where they're spending more time online.

"Mid-market and enterprise businesses are starting to realize the importance of end-to-end customer experience across channels and media. A 360 degree view across publicly posted information (social media, reviews) as well as data collected through surveys, is critical to help businesses understand how customers perceive their products and services. With innovative products like Analytics Studio, Pulse and Social Suite, Chatmeter provides actionable insights to help businesses deliver the optimal experiences at every single location." - said Sridhar Nagarajan , Vice President of Product at Chatmeter.

"More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to help progress humanity and make our lives more productive, healthy and comfortable," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Chatmeter as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Chatmeter

Consumers have high expectations for brands to deliver accurate information with convenience. Chatmeter ( www.chatmeter.com ) gives multi-location brands the tools to manage the online to offline customer journey by focusing on improving online reputation, business listings and local SEO rankings.

Established in 2009, Chatmeter now analyzes billions of customer reviews, social media mentions and sentiments from hundreds of sources to help businesses keep a pulse on all of their locations. Fortune 5000 companies rely on Chatmeter's expertise in multi-location brand management to make confident business decisions that provide a competitive advantage at every location. From search rankings to business listings, store pages and more, Chatmeter is the trusted solution for driving traffic and revenue to local businesses in over 40 industries including retail, healthcare, financial services, real estate, food services, and automotive.

Chatmeter is the recipient of top accolades including the Inc. 5000, Entrepreneur 360 and Street Fight Local Visionary Awards, as well as local San Diego recognition as a Top Workplace by the Union-Tribune. Chatmeter has continuously gained recognition from G2 Crowd, including most recently a Leader award for Enterprise and Small Business brands for Winter 2021.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

