Chateau De Berne Celebrates Top 100 Placement From Wine Enthusiast For Its Inspiration Rose Wine

PROVENCE, France, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDCV celebrates the top 100 wine placement from Wine Enthusiast Magazine for its Inspiration Ros è, the only Cotes de Provence Rose to be included in the Top 100. Reviewer Roger Voss said, "Aging on the lees has allowed this wine to have the depth and ripe concentration, which contrast well with the bright red-berry flavors and spicy, tight aftertaste. Drink now for best enjoyment." The wines of Chateau de Berne are all made by Alexis Cornu, winemaker, and oenologist at Berne since 2016. Inspiration is sold in an exclusive square bottle that is a tribute to the square towers that grace the entrance gates to the Berne Estate. This design is inspired by its Roman architecture and a nod to the estate's long history of wine making dating back to Roman times.

Ch âteau de Berne is nestled in the rolling hills of Provence, in the South of France, one hour from Saint-Tropez between the villages of Lorgues and Flayosc. A remote winding road leads to the exquisite estate in its stunning, pristine natural environment. The Relais & Ch âteau estate includes a five-star hotel as well as a Michelin-starred restaurant " Le Jardin de Berne" which features an eco-conscious approach to fine dining. In 2021, " Le Jardin" received the new Michelin Green Star distinction, awarded for exemplary sustainable restaurant practices. Completed by the Cinq Mondes spa, cooking school and various leisure activities, Ch âteau de Berne offers food & wine lovers, athletes, adventurers, and those simply looking for quiet contemplation, the promise of an unforgettable experience.

World-famous for its rosé wines, Provence is less well-known for the outstanding variety of its terroirs. The C ôtes-de-Provence appellation alone spans six vast territories, running from East to West, each with its own unique soil type, geography, and climate. Located in the Haut-Pays (Highland) area, Château de Berne is characterized by limestone hills and shallow valleys. This renowned area of Provence yields structured reds and fruity, delicate whites and ros és. The estate combines the best of two worlds in terms of geology and altitude. The heart of Berne's vineyard, where 80 % of its vines are rooted, is located on a chalky plateau, at an altitude of almost 1000 ft. Cool nights, combined with a broad daytime temperature range, allow the grapes to mature at a slower pace, thus enhancing the wine's freshness and delicate aromas.

Chateau de Berne Inspiration Ros é is imported by Provence Rose' Group and retails at $21.99 and is available wherever wine is sold.

