Chase Sapphire® Kicks Off "Sapphire Supports Restaurants Contest" To Award $1 Million In Grants To Local Restaurants

Chase Sapphire®, in collaboration with restaurant discovery platform, The Infatuation, announces "Sapphire Supports Restaurants Contest," an initiative that will give 20 grants of $50,000 each to small business restaurants across America to provide COVID-19 pandemic recovery assistance.

Starting today, consumers can nominate their favorite local restaurant to be eligible to win one of 20 $50,000 grants. Contest entries are centered around a prompt asking diners across the country to share what their favorite local restaurant means to them, the role the restaurant plays in the community, and to describe the tenacity they've shown through the pandemic.

"Small businesses and local restaurants are the heartbeat of our neighborhoods," said Marleta Ross, General Manager of Chase Sapphire. "The past year has been challenging, especially for the smaller, local places that are some of our favorites. Sapphire wants to recognize these establishments, the people behind them and the service they provide for their communities and help them along in their recovery so they can keep doing what they do best."

Entries will be accepted through August 16, 2021 and will be reviewed by a panel of culinary industry insiders who will consider a variety of factors including the restaurant's impact to the community; their innovation or creativity during the pandemic; and the nominator's passion for the restaurant.

There will be five winning restaurants from each of the four geographical regions across the U.S. Eligible restaurants must be located in the United States; have no more than two locations; no more than 50 full-time employees; and have been open prior to or as of March 1, 2020. Additional details can be found here.

You can learn more about the Sapphire Supports Restaurants Contest and submit your favorite local restaurants at www.chase.com/sapphire-supports.

