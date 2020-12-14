Chase, Air Canada And Mastercard Announce Partnership To Launch A Credit Card In The U.S.

Today Chase, the largest co-brand card issuer, and Air Canada, Canada's largest airline and a Star Alliance founding member, announced a strategic partnership that will make Chase the exclusive issuer of the airline's Aeroplan U.

Today Chase, the largest co-brand card issuer, and Air Canada, Canada's largest airline and a Star Alliance founding member, announced a strategic partnership that will make Chase the exclusive issuer of the airline's Aeroplan U.S. credit card. As a part of this partnership, Mastercard will become the exclusive payments network for the new offering in the U.S.

The announcement comes one month after Air Canada launched its transformed Aeroplan loyalty program, which brings more value, increased flexibility, unparalleled access to Air Canada, and flight rewards with over 35 partner airlines.

"We are delighted to partner with Chase and Mastercard to relaunch our U.S. co-brand credit card. Chase's many strengths, including digital innovation, customer service excellence and a world-class brand, will help us deliver a best-in-class product for US-based Aeroplan members," said Mark Nasr, Vice President, Loyalty and eCommerce, Air Canada. "The strength of the newly transformed Aeroplan program combined with this partnership will drive significant growth and engagement—focusing on the over two million U.S. residents with strong ties on both sides of the border."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Air Canada, a company we greatly admire, on a new credit card for U.S. consumers," said Ed Olebe, President of Chase Co-Brand Cards. "We look forward to jointly offering innovative perks and flexible rewards delivered as part of the transformed Aeroplan loyalty program."

"Mastercard, Air Canada, and Chase share the same commitment to putting the cardholder at the center - providing meaningful experiences that support everyday spending and passion points," said Linda Kirkpatrick, President, U.S. Issuers at Mastercard. "We look forward to working with these terrific partners to deliver a compelling value proposition that resonates with cardholders."

Aeroplan will also become a transfer partner in Chase's Ultimate Rewards program, starting in late 2021.

The new Aeroplan Credit Card from Chase is expected to launch in late 2021.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) - Get Report, a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.2 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America's households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,900 branches in 38 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2019 served over 51 million customers. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005595/en/