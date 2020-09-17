Chartwell Pennsylvania, LP, Affiliated With UPMC D/b/a University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Joins The Excelera Network To Optimize Specialty Pharmacy And Home Infusion Services

Chartwell, one of the largest and most clinically advanced home infusion and specialty pharmacies in the United States, now part of the Excelera Network

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwell Pennsylvania, LP has partnered with Excelera®, the company behind the Excelera Network, to further optimize its specialty pharmacy and home infusion services, improve specialty pharmacy data and reporting, and to provide patients with increased access to limited distribution drugs (LDDs). Chartwell is one of the nation's largest and most clinically advanced health system-based pharmacies, providing at-home infusion therapies, specialty pharmacy services and enteral nutrition to patients.

Chartwell is owned by four Pennsylvania-based health systems and managed by UPMC d/b/a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, an integrated healthcare delivery and financing system that includes renowned centers of excellence in transplantation, cancer, neurosurgery, psychiatry, rehabilitation, geriatrics, and women's health. The health system has 40 academic, community, and specialty hospitals, 700 doctors' offices and outpatient sites, 4,900 doctors, and an array of rehab, retirement, and long-term care options. UPMC's specialty pharmacy, Chartwell, is headquartered in Oakdale, Pa. with branch locations in Altoona and Erie and services customers in all segments of the specialty industry, including oncology, rheumatoid arthritis, neurology, and orthopedics.

"Chartwell and our health system partners are committed to ensuring that each patient experiences a positive, successful therapy outcome in the comfort of their own home," said Kathleen Patrick, President of Chartwell. "Joining the Excelera Network will help us to further optimize our specialty pharmacy and home infusion services through access to industry-leading network collaboration, limited distribution medications, and unique data insights that will ultimately lead to improved patient outcomes."

"We are proud to welcome UPMC and Chartwell to our growing list of integrated health system partners," said Meredith Holt, National VP of Health System Partnerships at Excelera. "UPMC's dedication to improving patient care and quality of life through innovative and clinically advanced therapies aligns perfectly with Excelera's mission. We look forward to working with Chartwell and UPMC as they seek to further optimize their specialty pharmacy to support higher quality and more cost-effective care for complex patients."

The Excelera Network consists of over 25 point-of-care specialty pharmacies owned by health systems, IDNs, and academic medical centers across the U.S., encompassing over 550 hospitals and over 109,000 pharmacists. The network improves member organizations' ability to deliver outpatient specialty therapies through national-scale efficiency and collaboration and provides access to limited distribution drugs along with the tools, technology and best practices needed to deliver specialty pharmacy therapies to patients with complex and chronic conditions. To learn more about the Excelera Network, visit https://www.excelerarx.com/

About Excelera®The Excelera® Network is comprised of integrated delivery networks, health systems, and large academic medical centers with a deep commitment to caring for complex patients. Through national-scale collaboration, the network more efficiently gains access to limited distribution drugs, utilizes tools, technology, and best practices to deliver high quality care.

ExceleraRx Corp. is a healthcare company that empowers integrated delivery networks, health systems, and large academic medical centers to provide integrated care for complex patients, leading to improved health outcomes and decreased healthcare costs. To learn more, visit http://www.excelerarx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Chartwell Pennsylvania, LPChartwell Pennsylvania, LP is one of the largest and most clinically advanced providers of home infusion, specialty pharmacy, and enteral nutrition in the nation. Chartwell is a limited partnership among UPMC, Butler Health System, Heritage Valley Health System, and Washington Health System with three branch locations in Altoona, Erie, and Pittsburgh. For more than 30 years, Chartwell has provided the latest in advanced therapies and medications to patients for the treatment of chronic, rare, and/or complex conditions. The pharmacy provides services, therapies, and medications for home infusion, specialty pharmacy, and enteral nutrition throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, New York, Florida, and South Carolina. www.chartwellpa.com

About UPMCA $21 billion health care provider and insurer, Pittsburgh-based UPMC is inventing new models of patient-centered, cost-effective, accountable care. The largest nongovernmental employer in Pennsylvania, UPMC integrates more than 90,000 employees, 40 hospitals, 700 doctors' offices and outpatient sites, and a 3.8 million-member Insurance Services Division, the largest medical insurer in western Pennsylvania. In the most recent fiscal year, UPMC contributed $1.4 billion in benefits to its communities, including more care to the region's most vulnerable citizens than any other health care institution, and paid more than $500 million in federal, state and local taxes. Working in close collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences, UPMC shares its clinical, managerial and technological skills worldwide through its innovation and commercialization arm, UPMC Enterprises, and through UPMC International. U.S. News & World Report consistently ranks UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside among the nation's best hospitals in many specialties and ranks UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on its Honor Roll of America's Best Children's Hospitals. For more information, go to UPMC.com.

