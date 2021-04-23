Charter Communications Partners With Ovation TV To Present $10,000 Stand For The Arts Award To Hawai'i Arts Alliance

HONOLULU, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding upon its Stand for the Arts Awards initiative launched in 2017, Ovation TV, America's only arts network, continued its partnership with Charter Communications, Inc. to recognize outstanding local arts, cultural, and educational organizations and programs in five of Charter's Spectrum markets across the country in 2020. The initiative is part of the independent network's national arts advocacy platform called Stand for the Arts , and committed $50,000 in 2020 to support arts education in Spectrum communities.

On Saturday, April 24, Ovation TV and Charter will present a $10,000 Stand for the Arts Award to Hawai'i Arts Alliance, a Honolulu-based nonprofit organization, during the Preis Award virtual event. The award will enable Hawai'i Arts Alliance to grow their mission to engage and transform communities by supporting and cultivating creativity through the arts.

"Even in this challenging time, Hawai'i Arts Alliance is doing meaningful work, showing how access to the arts and arts education can bring diverse communities together and enrich the lives of their residents," said Keri Askew Bailey, Group Vice President, Government Affairs at Charter. "Charter is pleased to extend this partnership with Ovation TV for a fifth consecutive year and support the creative work of these arts organizations, as part of our commitment to invest and improve the communities we serve."

Stand for the Arts Awards are granted based on how well an organization empowers the community, builds strategic partnerships, drives engagement through volunteerism and delivers creative programming.

Sol Doten, Senior Vice President, Content Distribution Marketing, Ovation TV said, "Together with Charter, we're thrilled to provide support to community-driven art organizations like Hawai'i Arts Alliance, to further enable their community engagement across all the arts disciplines and genres. Ovation TV encourages everyone to advocate for arts access in their community and to enjoy and support the arts in their own way."

"We are ecstatic to be recognized by Charter and Ovation TV especially during these challenging times," said Teri Skillman, CEO, Hawai'i Arts Alliance. "The Stand for the Arts award from Ovation TV will help us to continue to engage and enrich communities in Hawai'i by putting people's lives back together through artful programs and initiatives. Arts, creativity, and humanities make our Creative Sector stronger."

"I want to wish the warmest congratulations to the Hawai'i Arts Alliance on receiving this incredible award from Charter and Ovation TV. As a proud supporter of the arts and the Chair of the Senate Committee on Labor, Culture, and the Arts, I know first-hand the incredible impact the Hawai'i Arts Alliance has on our community," said state Sen. Brian Taniguchi. "With this vital partnership, the Hawai'i Arts Alliance will further its mission to engage and transform communities by supporting and cultivating creativity through the arts and advocating for all arts disciplines and genres."

For more information about Stand for the Arts and the Stand for the Arts Awards, visit: www.standforthearts.com. And to learn more about Hawai'i Arts Alliance, visit https://www.hawaiiartsalliance.org.

About OVATION TV America's Only Arts Network

As an independent television, production, and digital media company, OVATION TV has an unparalleled commitment to the arts, culture, and captivating entertainment. Showcasing a lineup of critically acclaimed premium dramas, specials, documentaries, and iconic films, OVATION TV salutes innovative storytelling with popular programming that includes Inside the Actors Studio, Murdoch Mysteries, Riviera, Frankie Drake Mysteries, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, The Fall, Luther, Midsomer Murders, Landscape Artist of the Year, Grand Designs, Amazing Hotels, Chasing the Sun, and Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations. Ovation also powers JOURNY, the dedicated streaming service where art, culture, and travel intersect. The company has provided more than $15M in contributions and in-kind support to arts institutions and arts education. Its signature advocacy platform, STAND FOR THE ARTS, includes a coalition of over 130 arts organizations, cultural institutions, and arts leaders throughout the country raising awareness about art's positive impact, protecting access for everyone, and encouraging action on behalf of the arts. OVATION TV is available on major providers via cable, satellite and telco systems including Comcast Cable/Xfinity, DIRECTV, AT&T TV, SPECTRUM, Verizon FiOS, as well as on demand. You can follow OVATION TV on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, OvationTV.com, and through our App, OVATION NOW.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet ®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business ® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach ® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com .

